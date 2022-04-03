"I'm pinpointing a lot of things he needs to adjust" - Henry Cejudo on helping 'The Korean Zombie' with his "deficiencies" 

Henry Cejudo may not have gotten his wish to fight Alexander Volkanovski for a third title. However, he's doing his best to make sure 'The Korean Zombie' takes the UFC featherweight belt to Fight Ready, just the same.

After an injury forced Max Holloway out of the title fight, Cejudo clamored for the opportunity to become a champion in three different weight classes. However, the opportunity to face Alexander Volkanovski was instead given to Chan Sung Jung

Cejudo showed that he's a team player when he unhesitantly shifted his focus to helping Jung out. During the latest episode of UFC Embedded, Cejudo revealed what training with the 145-pound veteran was like:

"'The Korean Zombie', obviously, I was a big fan of him since the first time I saw him. I was like, 'Hey man, this kid has a lot of talent.' But there's a lot of deficiencies – so him coming out to Fight Ready, I'm pinpointing a lot of things he needs to adjust."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments on UFC Embedded below:

Not only has Cejudo stood in as one of Jung's lead coaches, but 'Triple C' has taken on the role of being the South Korean's number one hypeman. On Twitter, the former double champion proclaimed that the 35-year-old will dethrone Volkanovski at UFC 273.

Check out the tweet below:

'The Korean Zombie' credits Henry Cejudo for his UFC 273 training camp

Chan Sung Jung has vouched for Henry Cejudo's capabilities as a world-class MMA coach.

Jung revealed that Cejudo has been of huge help to him during his training camp for Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273. He also gave 'Triple C' credit for being an essential component of the renowned Fight Ready gym.

Appearing as a guest on a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Jung said:

"[Cejudo has] been helping out so much. He’s been at every practice, every team meeting that we have He’s actually doing sparring rounds. I’m super grateful. I didn’t realize he was so intelligent fight IQ wise. When you see him on TV, he’s cringey and all that, but off camera, he’s telling me what to do, he’s wrestling, coaching as he’s sparring. He’s a huge part of this camp."

Catch 'The Korean Zombie's' interview on The MMA Hour:

Edited by David Andrew