"The Korean Zombie is coming for you" - Henry Cejudo sends warning to Alexander Volkanovski ahead of UFC 273

Henry Cejudo has issued a warning to Alexander Volkanovski ahead of the Aussie's fight against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung this weekend at UFC 273.

Volkanovski is set to defend his title against Jung in the main event of the pay-per-view in Jacksonville, Florida. The South Korean challenger has been training with 'The Messenger' to prepare for the upcoming fight. The former Olympic gold medallist believes Jung will be crowned the new champion as he wrote on his Twitter:

"The Korean Zombie is coming for you Alexander Volkanovski!"

'Triple C' has been coaching fighters since announcing his retirement from MMA after his UFC 249 win over Dominick Cruz. Jon Jones, Jiri Prochazka, Deiveson Figueiredo, Zhang Weili, Chan Sung Jung, and more have all been training with the former two-division UFC champion for a while now.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo



Zombie has nothing to lose and EVERYTHING to risk. Chan Sung Jung will rise from the dead and knock out



NEW EP: No one is giving @KoreanZombieMMA a chance tomorrow. We hear the chatter. But you're all wrong.Zombie has nothing to lose and EVERYTHING to risk. Chan Sung Jung will rise from the dead and knock out @alexvolkanovski at UFC 273. #andnew 🧟‍♂️NEW EP: youtu.be/owYFdM4-CVk No one is giving @KoreanZombieMMA a chance tomorrow. We hear the chatter. But you're all wrong.Zombie has nothing to lose and EVERYTHING to risk. Chan Sung Jung will rise from the dead and knock out @alexvolkanovski at UFC 273. #andnew 🧟‍♂️🇰🇷NEW EP: youtu.be/owYFdM4-CVk https://t.co/qmcIUyx5mv

Can 'The Korean Zombie' pull off an upset at UFC 273?

Volkanovski is the bookmakers' favorite to retain his title at UFC 273. The UFC featherweight champion has won 10 fights in a row to start his promotional career. He is currently on a 20-fight win streak overall and has a phenomenal professional record of 23-1.

'The Great' has already beaten the likes of Max Holloway, Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes, Brian Ortega, and more in his UFC career. Yet another win against a legend like 'The Korean Zombie' will make his claims of being the greatest featherweight of all time even stronger.

Watch the face-off between Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung:

Volkanovski is a complete fighter and can hang in there with anybody in wrestling or stand-up. However, Jung is a veteran who sets up traps to use his advanced striking. To add to that, he has legitimate knockout power in his hands.

The South Korean is also good on the ground and can pull off spectacular submission finishes. It will be interesting to see if he can utilize any of those moves against a dominant champion like Volkanovski.

The UFC 273 pay-per-view will see another title fight go down in the co-main event as Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling collide in their rematch to unify the bantamweight belt. Welterweight contenders Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns are also set to engage in a much-anticipated clash.

Edited by Aziel Karthak