UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, April 9, 2022?

The UFC is returning to Jacksonville, Florida for its upcoming UFC 273 pay-per-view. The event features a pair of title fights and a series of intriguing matchups. It will take place on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Headlining the show will be a featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung. 'The Great' will look to record his third successful title defense since capturing the belt from Max Holloway in December 2019.

In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling will take on Petr Yan in a much-anticipated title rematch after winning the belt via disqualification last year. 'Funk Master' will look to score a statement-making win against 'No Mercy' to legitimize himself as the true bantamweight king.

In another exciting bout, rising star Khamzat Chimaev will go toe-to-toe against Gilbert Burns in what could determine the next challenger to the 170-pound title. 'Borz' has blitzed through four bouts in the UFC thus far, but 'Durinho' will mark his sternest test till date.

Can Chan Sung Jung pull off a huge upset win over Alexander Volkanonvski at UFC 273?

It was August 2013 when Chan Sung Jung had his first crack at the featherweight gold. 'The Korean Zombie' stepped in as a late replacement to take on then-champion Jose Aldo in the main event of UFC 163. Unfortunately for Jung, he was dispatched in the fourth round via TKO.

Nearly nine years later, the South Korean has the opportunity to reach the top in his second attempt at the title when he takes on Alexander Volkanovski. Much like his first title shot, 'The Korean Zombie' is stepping in as a replacement opponent after Max Holloway was forced out of the bout due to an injury.

Volkanovski is a massive favorite going into the bout this weekend. The champion is riding a 20-fight win streak and holds wins over some of the best fighters in his division, including Jose Aldo, Max Holloway (x2) and Brian Ortega.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Volkanovski is a gigantic -770 favorite, while Chan Sung Jung is a +540 underdog.

It's not hard to see why the odds are heavily stacked against the challenger. Sung Jung hasn't been in the best of form lately, going 4-3 in his last seven bouts. His most recent win came over Dan Ige via decision. However, this doesn't mean that he will be an easy fight for Volkanovski.

Jung is a warrior in his own right and holds numerous dominant wins throughout his career. Furthermore, he has been improving the technical side of his skills recently under the tutelage of coach Eddie Cha and former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo at the Fight Ready gym.

It only remains to be seen if the 35-year-old will make the most of this opportunity as he will have someone in his corner who knows everything about winning world titles.

