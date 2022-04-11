"Eventually Zombie's gotta die" - Israel Adesanya confidently predicts KO win for Alexander Volkanovski moments before UFC 273 stoppage

Israel Adesanya treated himself to some UFC 273 action this past weekend. He even correctly predicted the outcome of the main event of the pay-per-view.

Alexander Volkanovski defended his championship belt against 'The Korean Zombie' aka Chan Sung Jung in the UFC 273 headliner. Adesanya confidently predicted a KO win for his teammate Volkanovski. In a reaction video posted to his YouTube channel, the reigning middleweight champion said:

“That’s why they call him the Zombie, but eventually Zombie’s gotta die.”

This was Adesanya’s reaction to a replay showing 'The Korean Zombie' being punched by Volkanovski. At the beginning of the fourth round, 'The Last Stylebender' commended the Australian champion and said that he should take his time. 'The Great' found the finish at the 45-second mark of the penultimate round.

Watch Israel Adesanya's live reaction to UFC 273 below:

Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski train together at the renowned City Kickboxing gym in New Zealand. Both titleholders have emerged as dominant champions in their respective divisions in recent years. Volkanovski secured a third title defense with the win over 'The Korean Zombie', while Adesanya has already defended his 185-pound title four times.

Interestingly, Adesanya placed numerous bets on the fights at UFC 273. He took to social media to show off his predictions shortly after the event.

Israel Adesanya wants to take away all the top guys in his division

Israel Adesanya was a guest on the most recent edition of the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast, where he spoke on a variety of topics.

Adesanya claimed that he wants to take on all the top contenders in the division. ‘The Last Stylebender’ added that he wants to be seen as someone who has never shied away from any challenge.

“All I want to do is fight and take away all the top guys in my division right now. So when it’s all set and done they all can be, look he never shied away from anyone. Anyone you can ask [will tell], I’ve never turned down any fight. Any fighter that wants it, can get it.”

Adesanya has already defended his title against Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker. He is reportedly set to take on Jared Cannonier in his next outing.

Watch Adesanya's appearance on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson below:

