Israel Adesanya reveals the fighters he has bet on for UFC 273 headliners 

Israel Adesanya recently revealed his bets for the UFC 273 pay-per-view. Adesanya has bet on Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC 273 headliner. 'Izzy' predicted a KO victory for the featherweight champion, the odds for which are stacked at 330%. Adesanya placed a bet of $4000 on Stake.com, which will earn him an estimated payout of $13,200.

As for the co-headliner, 'Stylebender' has predicted a decision win for Petr Yan against Aljamain Sterling. Adesanya bet $3,000 at 216%, with an estimated payout of $6,480.

'Izzy' also placed a bet on Gilbert Burns, who is a massive underdog going into his welterweight clash against Khamzat Chimaev. Adesanya predicted a decision win for 'Durinho' at 1100%, which will give him a payout of $33,000 for $3,000.

Along with screenshots of his bets, 'Stylebender' wrote on Instagram:

"Racks and stacks at @stake #UFC273"

Going by stats, Alexander Volkanovski earns 48% of his victories via KO/TKO and 39% via decision. The Australian has earned decision wins in his last four bouts.

Petr Yan wins 50% of his fights via decision, while Gilbert Burns has only won 30% of his fights via decision.

Israel Adesanya believes Gilbert Burns can hand Khamzat Chimaev his first loss

Gilbert Burns opened up as a massive underdog against surging prospect Khamzat Chimaev going into UFC 273. The seemingly unfair odds closed at +375 for 'Durinho' and -550 for Chimaev.

The bookmakers have been harsh on Burns, considering the fact that he has a single loss against champion Kamaru Usman in his last eight bouts. But to justify the hype behind Chimaev, 'Borz' is currently undefeated at 10-0, including four bonus-winning UFC victories.

However, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya believes Burns can hand Chimaev his first professional setback. 'Stylebender' said on his YouTube channel in the lead up to UFC 273:

"I know Burns. He don't play about it. He's real. He's really about this life. I'm glad that he's up at welterweight now because he's a lot more better at this weight class... Burns is good but he gets hit. Everyone gets hit. And he's got power on his punches. You know what, I'll be rooting for Burns. I think he can get it done."

Watch Adesanya weigh in on Chimaev vs. Burns below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari