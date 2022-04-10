×
UFC 273: Main card results and highlights

UFC 273 main card results and highlights [Image credits: ufc.com]
Puneet Sharma
ANALYST
Modified Apr 10, 2022 11:17 AM IST
News

UFC 273 took place on April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. In the main event, Chan Sung Jung aka 'The Korean Zombie' challenged Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC featherweight title.

The co-main event featured another title fight as Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling locked horns to settle their rivalry.

In arguably the most anticipated fight on the card, Khamzat Chimaev took on Gilbert Burns in a welterweight clash.

UFC 273 main card results

Alexander Volkanovski def. Chan Sung Jung via TKO (0:45 of Round 4)

Aljamain Sterling def. Petr Yan via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

Khamzat Chimaev def. Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mackenzie Dern def. Tecia Torres via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Mark Madsen def. Vinc Pichel via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC 273 main card highlights

In the UFC 273 headliner between Chan Sung Jung and Alexander Volkanovski, the champion exterted his dominance and proved why he belonged at the top of the featherweight division.

Volkanovski was always a step ahead of 'The Korean Zombie' in the fight and Jung's face was proof of it. Referee Herb Dean intervened in the fourth round and the fight was declared a TKO victory for 'The Great'.

Miren estos intercambios desde ya 🔥🔥🔥 #UFC273 https://t.co/A6mURtTjKZ
Impresionante ritmo de pelea, ambos hacen daño 😮 #UFC273 https://t.co/KPDMMQKCs8
Los golpes de @alexvolkanovski son de precisión crítica #UFC273 https://t.co/yFBvqOtk8F
Presiona ahora @KoreanZombieMMA 💥🤛 #UFC273 https://t.co/GrDrpIMD70
El campeón @alexvolkanovski saca la casta para acabar con el retador 🤯 #UFC273 https://t.co/5Psv53tPMr
SUFICIENTE! @alexvolkanovski derrota a The Korean Zombie por TKO‼️ #UFC273 https://t.co/ubddVPWPXD

There was a lot of bad blood going into the co-main event fight between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan. Both bantamweights had their moments in the fight. While Sterling dominated the second and third rounds, 'No Mercy' bounced back in the championship rounds. The highly competitive fight eventually ended in a split-decision victory for 'Funk master'.

Aljo haciendo lo que dijo, lleva la pelea al suelo para buscar la sumisión #UFC273 https://t.co/eiTx5ymOi5
Sterling está en dominio completo en el suelo 👀 #UFC273 https://t.co/wWUG81Jxxu
Peleando como el campeón @funkmasterMMA 💪🏆 #UFC273 https://t.co/edqRm3rrVQ
Ambos aún peligroso, dando hasta la último! #UFC273 https://t.co/re8Vs5elcF
WOW! Qué historia, lo hace @funkmasterMMA 👑 derrota a Petr Yan y ahora es el campeón indiscutido de los pesos gallo #UFC273 https://t.co/NB8D7itbpf

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns managed to surpass all the hype as the two welterweights delivered a fight for the ages at UFC 273. Proving many wrong, the fight lasted the entire 15 minutes and was an entertaining back-and-forth contest. The fight ended with a decision victory for 'Borz'.

El calor arranca! #UFC273 https://t.co/gaZFFzBG6C
WOW! Esta pelea es tal cual la soñamos! 😨 #UFC273 Vamos al segundo round 💥💥 https://t.co/55DQCoNDC5
Suenan los golpes! #UFC273 https://t.co/MNDJowFvbk
WOW!!!!! Se viene el fin??? 😱 #UFC273 https://t.co/DFKvmWrYIF
ESTO SIGUE!!!! Gilbert impone respeto! #UFC273 https://t.co/DzqU4A1Jn6
Que absoluta locura‼️ #UFC273 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/EZazlIFFbZ
ESTAN LANZANDO 🧨 #UFC273 https://t.co/ynWNcRIj4C
QUÉ BATALLA‼️ Miren estos tres rounds de alto nivel en artes marciales! #UFC273 👏Para más: ufcespanol.com https://t.co/607uQyOoME
IMPRESIONANTE‼️ @KChimaev derrota a Gilbert Burns y se mantiene invicto 💥🤛 #UFC273 https://t.co/T6V9occWsn

The fight between Mackenzie Dern and Tecia Torres stayed on the feet for the first round. The 29-year-old put her grappling skills to use in the second round and made multiple attempts to score a submission win. However, 'The Tiny Tornado' showed her grit and managed to survive the round.

The razor-close fight managed to go the distance and ended with a split decision victory for Dern.

Tenso primer round, vamos a ver quien impone su juego en el segundo #UFC273 https://t.co/l1dITECbJt
Peligro aquí! Miren esto que hace Dern! #UFC273 https://t.co/alKy5PhUFu
QUE BRUTAL!!!!! #UFC273 https://t.co/wKNKI1Tmf9
BARRA PIERNA!??? #UFC273 https://t.co/ss7QE6BZbk
Torres determinada a pelear en pie #UFC273 https://t.co/Ovebcy7Ag8
Lo mejor de los rounds de esta batalla! 💥💥 #UFC273 https://t.co/OsJ6OlCGCF

Mark Madsen continued his undefeated run as he edged out a unanimous decision victory over Vinc Pichel. 'The Olympian' is now 12-0 as an MMA fighter.

Sale la lucha peligrosa de @MarkTheOlympian para cambiar la complexión de la pelea #UFC273 https://t.co/zdZ9zYOXTk
Buen duelo de veteranos! Vemos lo mejor de los rounds #UFC273 https://t.co/UBY7ForFKM
Sigue sin perder! @MarkTheOlympian ahora acumula récord de 1️⃣2️⃣-0️⃣ venciendo en #UFC273 https://t.co/xO5YQCTRrh

Edited by David Andrew
