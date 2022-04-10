UFC 273: Main card results and highlights

UFC 273 took place on April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. In the main event, Chan Sung Jung aka 'The Korean Zombie' challenged Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC featherweight title.

The co-main event featured another title fight as Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling locked horns to settle their rivalry.

In arguably the most anticipated fight on the card, Khamzat Chimaev took on Gilbert Burns in a welterweight clash.

UFC 273 main card results

Alexander Volkanovski def. Chan Sung Jung via TKO (0:45 of Round 4)

Aljamain Sterling def. Petr Yan via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

Khamzat Chimaev def. Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mackenzie Dern def. Tecia Torres via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Mark Madsen def. Vinc Pichel via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC 273 main card highlights

In the UFC 273 headliner between Chan Sung Jung and Alexander Volkanovski, the champion exterted his dominance and proved why he belonged at the top of the featherweight division.

Volkanovski was always a step ahead of 'The Korean Zombie' in the fight and Jung's face was proof of it. Referee Herb Dean intervened in the fourth round and the fight was declared a TKO victory for 'The Great'.

There was a lot of bad blood going into the co-main event fight between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan. Both bantamweights had their moments in the fight. While Sterling dominated the second and third rounds, 'No Mercy' bounced back in the championship rounds. The highly competitive fight eventually ended in a split-decision victory for 'Funk master'.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Aljo haciendo lo que dijo, lleva la pelea al suelo para buscar la sumisión #UFC273 Aljo haciendo lo que dijo, lleva la pelea al suelo para buscar la sumisión #UFC273 https://t.co/eiTx5ymOi5

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC273 Sterling está en dominio completo en el suelo Sterling está en dominio completo en el suelo 👀 #UFC273 https://t.co/wWUG81Jxxu

UFC Español @UFCEspanol derrota a Petr Yan y ahora es el campeón indiscutido de los pesos gallo WOW! Qué historia, lo hace @funkmasterMMA derrota a Petr Yan y ahora es el campeón indiscutido de los pesos gallo #UFC273 WOW! Qué historia, lo hace @funkmasterMMA 👑 derrota a Petr Yan y ahora es el campeón indiscutido de los pesos gallo #UFC273 https://t.co/NB8D7itbpf

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns managed to surpass all the hype as the two welterweights delivered a fight for the ages at UFC 273. Proving many wrong, the fight lasted the entire 15 minutes and was an entertaining back-and-forth contest. The fight ended with a decision victory for 'Borz'.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC273



Vamos al segundo round WOW! Esta pelea es tal cual la soñamos!Vamos al segundo round WOW! Esta pelea es tal cual la soñamos! 😨 #UFC273 Vamos al segundo round 💥💥 https://t.co/55DQCoNDC5

The fight between Mackenzie Dern and Tecia Torres stayed on the feet for the first round. The 29-year-old put her grappling skills to use in the second round and made multiple attempts to score a submission win. However, 'The Tiny Tornado' showed her grit and managed to survive the round.

The razor-close fight managed to go the distance and ended with a split decision victory for Dern.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Tenso primer round, vamos a ver quien impone su juego en el segundo #UFC273 Tenso primer round, vamos a ver quien impone su juego en el segundo #UFC273 https://t.co/l1dITECbJt

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC273 Lo mejor de los rounds de esta batalla! Lo mejor de los rounds de esta batalla! 💥💥 #UFC273 https://t.co/OsJ6OlCGCF

Mark Madsen continued his undefeated run as he edged out a unanimous decision victory over Vinc Pichel. 'The Olympian' is now 12-0 as an MMA fighter.

