"These guys are madmen!" - MMA Twitter goes berserk as Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns go to war at UFC 273

The welterweight bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns delivered as promised. The duo put on an absolute barn burner, potentially stealing the show at UFC 273. The fight offered much more than what fans expected going into fight night.

Chimaev managed to outperform the No. 2 ranked welterweight in the UFC over the course of three rounds to walk away with a unanimous decision win. The judges scored the contest 28-29, 28-29, 28-29 in his favor.

Fighters, pros and MMA fans from all over the world took to Twitter in hordes to voice their admiration for both fighters and the quality of combat that the two presented inside the octagon at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo regarded both Chimaev and Burns as 'madmen':

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo WE WANT 2 MORE ROUNDS! GIVE US WHAT WE WANT! What a fight! #UFC273 WE WANT 2 MORE ROUNDS! GIVE US WHAT WE WANT! What a fight! #UFC273

Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou also took the time to congratulate both Chimaev and Burns, picking the Brazilian out for some well-deserved praise:

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou

Congrats to both fighters 🏾



Maybe you guys can put some respect on Gilbert name now.



#UFC273 Great War between 2 warriors!Congrats to both fightersMaybe you guys can put some respect on Gilbert name now. Great War between 2 warriors!Congrats to both fighters 👏🏾 Maybe you guys can put some respect on Gilbert name now.#UFC273

Welterweight contemporary Belal Muhammad also waxed lyrical about the quality of the fight:

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Great fight respect to both warriors Great fight respect to both warriors

Gilbert Burns' manager, Ali Abdelaziz, also took to social media to shine a light on what both fighters achieved in the fight:

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 @GilbertDurinho was coming to die tonight, in my opinion nobody lost. Gilbert gained a lot of fans and Khamzat gained a lot of experience. We have to give respect to everybody. @GilbertDurinho was coming to die tonight, in my opinion nobody lost. Gilbert gained a lot of fans and Khamzat gained a lot of experience. We have to give respect to everybody.

Check out some more posts on Twitter from fan-favorite fighters right here:

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson #UFC273 What’s a fight boys . Take a bow fellaz ! What’s a fight boys . Take a bow fellaz ! 💯 #UFC273

Khamzat Chimaev surprised by Gilbert Burns' grit

While in conversation with Joe Rogan during his post-fight octagon interview, Khamzat Chimaev credited Gilbert Burns as one of the toughest fighters he's ever faced. In fact, he admitted that 'Durinho' proved to be a tougher challenge than expected going into the fight.

'Borz' went on to thank Burns for the opportunity and asserted that he bore no ill will against the Carioca.

"A f***ing tough guy brother. I didn't know he was so tough. But the guy came up with Brazil hard, you know. I know Brazilians many guys, my brothers. My big brother here from day one with me, here from Brazil. He helped me for the fight. He's a f***ing tough guy. [inaudible] Brazil always. Thank you for this fight, Gilbert. I love you, brother. All respect. Just I do my work to make money, you know."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan below:

With a decisive win against 'Durinho', Khamzat Chimaev proved the hype surrounding him to be true, even though the Brazilian pushed him to his absolute limit. However, the win will most certainly help Chimaev's case for greater opportunities and bigger fights.

