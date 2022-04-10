×
"These guys are madmen!" - MMA Twitter goes berserk as Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns go to war at UFC 273

Khamzat Chimaev (left) &amp; Gilbert Burns (right) [Image Credits- UFC.com &amp; @ufc on Instagram]
Modified Apr 10, 2022 10:48 AM IST
The welterweight bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns delivered as promised. The duo put on an absolute barn burner, potentially stealing the show at UFC 273. The fight offered much more than what fans expected going into fight night.

Chimaev managed to outperform the No. 2 ranked welterweight in the UFC over the course of three rounds to walk away with a unanimous decision win. The judges scored the contest 28-29, 28-29, 28-29 in his favor.

Fighters, pros and MMA fans from all over the world took to Twitter in hordes to voice their admiration for both fighters and the quality of combat that the two presented inside the octagon at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo regarded both Chimaev and Burns as 'madmen':

ROUND OF THE YEAR!!! These guys are madmen! #UFC273
WE WANT 2 MORE ROUNDS! GIVE US WHAT WE WANT! What a fight! #UFC273
Khamzat passed the test, who should be next for Borz? #UFC273
Holy shit. What a fight!!! Burns/Chimaev #UFC273

Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou also took the time to congratulate both Chimaev and Burns, picking the Brazilian out for some well-deserved praise:

Great War between 2 warriors!Congrats to both fighters 👏🏾 Maybe you guys can put some respect on Gilbert name now.#UFC273

Welterweight contemporary Belal Muhammad also waxed lyrical about the quality of the fight:

Great fight respect to both warriors

Gilbert Burns' manager, Ali Abdelaziz, also took to social media to shine a light on what both fighters achieved in the fight:

@GilbertDurinho was coming to die tonight, in my opinion nobody lost. Gilbert gained a lot of fans and Khamzat gained a lot of experience. We have to give respect to everybody.

Check out some more posts on Twitter from fan-favorite fighters right here:

Respect! Great Fight!!
Right call! But what a damn fight boys!!! @KChimaev and @GilbertDurinho take a bow fellas !
Gilbert Burns is a G! #ufc273
What a fight congrats @GilbertDurinho
So much respect for @GilbertDurinho !!!!! #UFC273
Standing ovation hell of a fight!!!#UFC273 #2moretogo 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿
What’s a fight boys . Take a bow fellaz ! 💯 #UFC273

Khamzat Chimaev surprised by Gilbert Burns' grit

While in conversation with Joe Rogan during his post-fight octagon interview, Khamzat Chimaev credited Gilbert Burns as one of the toughest fighters he's ever faced. In fact, he admitted that 'Durinho' proved to be a tougher challenge than expected going into the fight.

'Borz' went on to thank Burns for the opportunity and asserted that he bore no ill will against the Carioca.

"A f***ing tough guy brother. I didn't know he was so tough. But the guy came up with Brazil hard, you know. I know Brazilians many guys, my brothers. My big brother here from day one with me, here from Brazil. He helped me for the fight. He's a f***ing tough guy. [inaudible] Brazil always. Thank you for this fight, Gilbert. I love you, brother. All respect. Just I do my work to make money, you know."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan below:

With a decisive win against 'Durinho', Khamzat Chimaev proved the hype surrounding him to be true, even though the Brazilian pushed him to his absolute limit. However, the win will most certainly help Chimaev's case for greater opportunities and bigger fights.

