This fight just proves how great is Kamaru Usman - Francis Ngannou hails 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in light of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was impressed by the performances of both Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns. The two fighters fought at UFC 273, with ‘Borz’ scoring a unanimous decision win after three action-packed rounds. Ngannou congratulated them both by posting the following post on Twitter:

“Great War between 2 warriors! Congrats to both fighters 👏🏾Maybe you guys can put some respect on Gilbert name now. #UFC273”

‘The Predator’ also referred to fans not giving Burns much chance against Chimaev. The Cameroonian fighter called on them to give the Brazilian more respect.

In his following tweet, Ngannou used the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns bout to prove Kamaru Usman’s greatness. Soon after the first tweet, Ngannou posted the following praise for Kamaru Usman:

“This fight just proves how great is @USMAN84kg. If you watched his fight against Gilbert you'll know. #UFC273 #P4P 🤴”

'The Predator' referred to Kamaru Usman's fight against Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 on February 13, 2021. Unlike Chimaev, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was able to defeat Burns via TKO in the third round and defend his UFC welterweight title.

Darren Till joked that Khamzat Chimaev could beat Francis Ngannou easily

Before his fight with Gilbert Burns, Chimaev spent some time in Las Vegas with Darren Till. Between training sessions, ‘Borz’ and Till indulged themselves in fun activities like playing pool and visiting the shooting range, where they talked about the Chechen fighter having a chance to beat Francis Ngannou.

Chimaev said that if provided with guns, he could shoot everybody, including Ngannou. Darren Till quickly replied that Chimaev would “beat him easy.”

Khamzat Chimaev laughed at his friend’s suggestion and asked how one could knock out someone like the UFC heavyweight champion and answered himself by stating that he had to use "something."

The dynamic duo then went on to try shooting different guns under the supervision of the shooting range’s staff.

You can watch Chimaev and Till in the episode of Smesh Bros below:

