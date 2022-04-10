UFC 273 results and fight highlights: Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres 

Mackenzie Dern is finally back in the win column after a hard-fought performance against Tecia Torres on the main card of UFC 273.

Dern earned a close split decision call with two judges awarding her scores of 29-28, while the lone dissenter had it 29-28 for Torres. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist moved up to 12-2 after earning a fifth win in her last six fights.

Aggression appeared to be the difference-maker for Dern as she connected with several looping punches throughout the fight. She also closed the distance using takedown threats, keeping her opponent guessing.

Round one opened with a frantic Dern swinging and missing with a leaping left hand. 'The Tiny Tornado' took advantage of the opportunity as she countered with a massive right hook. Dern remained on the offensive for most of the round, cracking Torres with a right hand before the horn went off.

The second frame began with Dern once again firing in all cylinders. This time around, though, she utilized her renowned grappling prowess when she initiated a clinch and threatened a kimura. The fight eventually shifted to the ground but Torres miraculously survived to see a third round.

Round three began with Dern once again pushing the pace. The Brazilian looked for a takedown, but the former Ultimate Fighter contestant countered with a brutal up kick that pushed the multi-time grappling champion off her. From there, 'The Tiny Tornado' landed some heavy kicks, but Dern threw back with some punches of her own.

After the fight, Dern revealed how surprised she was that Torres was able to escape her submission attempt in the second. During her post-fight interview, she said:

"I’ve always been trying to not pull guard. I thought about that moment today. It was tight. The kimura was tight. I tried to go for the leg lock. It was a risk I was willing to make. I was surprised [she escaped]."

UFC pros react to Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

The fight between Mackenzie Dern and Tecia Torres generated positive reviews from their fellow UFC fighters. Although opinions were split regarding the outcome, everyone was in agreement that the fight was phenomenal.

Belal Muhammad, Chase Hooper, and Eryk Anders hopped on Twitter to express their excitement for the fight. Check out their reactions below:

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Dang that was a sick sequence Dang that was a sick sequence

Meanwhile, former two-division champion Henry Cejudo and Kevin Holland agreed that Dern did enough to earn the win. Check out their tweets below:

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo Ready for some world class jiu jitsu to be on display here, going with Dern! #UFC273 Ready for some world class jiu jitsu to be on display here, going with Dern! #UFC273

Edited by David Andrew