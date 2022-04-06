"That's a sweet fight"- Sean O'Malley previews Alexander Volkanovski vs 'The Korean Zombie' title fight at UFC 273

Sean O'Malley has chimed in with his thoughts on the upcoming title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and 'The Korean Zombie' aka Chan Sung Jung, which is set to headline UFC 273.

O'Malley talked about how hyped he is for the matchup after watching the UFC Countdown preview for the event. During the latest episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, the bantamweight star told his coach and co-host Tim Welch:

"When you said you're putting money on 'Korean Zombie' I was like, 'I don't see how Korean can beat him.' But dude, I watched that Countdown and they were just going over these f***ing highlights and you said you got hit by him once. And I was like, 'What the f***! That dude hits so hard.' Dude, I don't know. That's a sweet fight."

Watch Sean O'Malley preview the UFC 273 main event below:

O'Malley also implied that he's leaning towards picking Volkanovski to retain the UFC featherweight title. However, he agreed with Welch that seeing the South Korean claim UFC gold would be a feel-good story.

Volkanovski was supposed to face Max Holloway for the third time after their first two fights generated polarizing discussions among fans and critics. However, Holloway was forced to pull out of the fight due to an undisclosed injury. Jung was subsequently selected as the replacement.

Alexander Volkanovski vows to finish 'The Korean Zombie'

Alexander Volkanovski said he does not intend to go the distance with 'The Korean Zombie' during their main event showdown at UFC 273. The champion revealed that he intends to knock Jung out in three rounds. During an interview with Daily Mail, the Australian said:

"I want to finish 'Zombie' and I'll be disappointed if it doesn't happen within three rounds. Which isn't me trying to hype up the fight. Just as I'm not saying it to prove people wrong. I want to finish 'Zombie' because I know I can. It's what I now expect of myself."

However, finishing Jung is easier said than done. Of course, the veteran earned his remarkable monicker for his ability to move forward despite taking damage – similar to an undead ghoul.

That said, though, Volkanovski has been an unstoppable force since making his way to the octagon. The Aussie is currently undefeated under the UFC banner, boasting wins over the likes of Brian Ortega, Max Holloway and Jose Aldo.

