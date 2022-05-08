UFC 274 bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

With two title fights at the top, the UFC 274 card was full of intriguing matchups from top to bottom. In the main event, Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje collided in a five-round fight.

Rose Namajunas took on Carla Esparza in a strawweight title fight in the co-main event. The fight was a rematch of their encounter in December 2014.

Brandon Royval and Matt Schnell treated the fans present at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, to a short-lived yet highly thrilling back-and-forth affair. Royval ended up getting his hand raised via a first-round submission. The two deservedly earned the 'Fight of the Night' honor and received a bonus cheque of $50,000 each.

Performance of the Night: Chandler, Fialho

Michael Chandler and Andre Fialho finished their opponents in spectacular style. Thus, they were picked as the winners of the 'Performance of the Night' bonus and took home an additional sum of $50,000 each.

UFC 274 ended with a submission victory for Charles Oliveira

The main event was a lightweight clash between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. The contest was a firefight from the start as both fighters came out with an aggressive approach.

Oliveira displayed his grappling prowess and finished Gaethje with a rear-naked choke in the first round.

In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza competed in a rematch nearly eight years in the making. 'Cookie Monster' defeated 'Thug' via split decision to become the new 115lbs champion. The three judges scored the contest 47-48, 49-46 and 48-47 in favor of Esparza.

Tony Ferguson took on Michael Chandler in a lightweight bout on the main card of UFC 274. 'Iron' earned a highlight-reel worthy finish by knocking 'El Cucuy' out with a front kick in the second round of the fight.

UFC veterans Mauricio Rua and Ovince Saint Preux competed in a light heavyweight matchup. 'OSP' edged out a split decision against 'Shogun' and is now 2-0 against the Brazilian legend.

The main card of UFC 274 opened with a welterweight scrap between Randy Brown and Khaos Williams. The highly competitive contest ended in a split decision victory for 'Rude Boy'.

