UFC 274: Main card results and highlights

The UFC 274 card was headlined by a lightweight scrap between Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira. Failing to make championship weight for the fight, 'Do Bronx' had to vacate the title upon the start of the main event. However, 'The Highlight' was still eligible to win the title.

The co-main event featured another title bout as Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza went toe-to-toe in a rematch for the strawweight championship.

One of the most anticipated fights of the fight was a lightweight banger between Michael Chandler and UFC veteran Tony Ferguson.

Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon were supposed to compete on the main card of UFC 274. But due to illness, 'Cowboy' had to pull out of the fight and Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams was bumped to the main card.

UFC 274 main card results

Charles Oliveira def. Justin Gaethje via submission [rear-naked choke] (3:22 of Round 1)

Carla Esparza def. Rose Namajunas via split decision (47-48, 49-46, 48-47)

Michael Chandler def. Tony Ferguson via KO (0:17 of Round 2)

Ovince Saint Preux def. Mauricio Rua via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Randy Brown def. Khaos Williams via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

UFC 274 main card highlights

Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje locked horns in the main event on May 7. The fight started at a very high pace with both fighters landing heavy blows on each other. However, it was 'Do Bronx' who rose to the occasion and submitted Gaethje in the first round to win the fight.

The title fight between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza was a lackluster affair with very little action taking place over the 25-minute period. In the end, 'Cookie Monster' was crowned the new strawweight champion via a split decision.

Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson faced off in a three-round contest. Chandler was dropped by 'El Cucuy' in the first round, however, 'Iron' bounced back and took Ferguson down, landing heavy strikes from the top.

In the second round, Chandler shocked the world by knocking Tony Ferguson out cold with a front kick.

Mauricio Rua and Ovince Saint Preux once again shared the octagon in a light heavyweight bout. In their first encounter in November 2014, Saint Preux knocked 'Shogun' out in 34 seconds. Rua failed to avenge his loss and lost the contest via split decision.

Randy Brown and Khaos Williams opened up the main card at UFC 274. Despite being on the receiving end of some heavy blows, Brown kept his composure throughout the 15-minute fight and edged out a split decision victory in the end.

