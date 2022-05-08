×
UFC 274: Main card results and highlights

UFC 274 main card results [Image credits: ufc.com]
UFC 274 main card results [Image credits: ufc.com]
Puneet Sharma
Puneet Sharma
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 08, 2022 11:12 AM IST
News

The UFC 274 card was headlined by a lightweight scrap between Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira. Failing to make championship weight for the fight, 'Do Bronx' had to vacate the title upon the start of the main event. However, 'The Highlight' was still eligible to win the title.

The co-main event featured another title bout as Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza went toe-to-toe in a rematch for the strawweight championship.

One of the most anticipated fights of the fight was a lightweight banger between Michael Chandler and UFC veteran Tony Ferguson.

Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon were supposed to compete on the main card of UFC 274. But due to illness, 'Cowboy' had to pull out of the fight and Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams was bumped to the main card.

UFC 274 main card results

Charles Oliveira def. Justin Gaethje via submission [rear-naked choke] (3:22 of Round 1)

Carla Esparza def. Rose Namajunas via split decision (47-48, 49-46, 48-47)

Michael Chandler def. Tony Ferguson via KO (0:17 of Round 2)

Ovince Saint Preux def. Mauricio Rua via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Randy Brown def. Khaos Williams via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

UFC 274 main card highlights

Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje locked horns in the main event on May 7. The fight started at a very high pace with both fighters landing heavy blows on each other. However, it was 'Do Bronx' who rose to the occasion and submitted Gaethje in the first round to win the fight.

Empieza calientita esta estelar🔥🔥🔥 #UFC274 https://t.co/GTg4fbJUQO
FINALIZADOR🔥🔥🔥 @CharlesDoBronxs somete a Justin Gaethje y ahora es el contendiente numero 1️⃣ al título❗#UFC274 https://t.co/Uw4XWMtfDI

The title fight between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza was a lackluster affair with very little action taking place over the 25-minute period. In the end, 'Cookie Monster' was crowned the new strawweight champion via a split decision.

El primer aviso de @CarlaEsparza1 con un intento de derribo #UFC274 https://t.co/Iq7oBXb6Yw
Se prenden las acciones en este tercer round🚨 #UFC274 https://t.co/OOOQLQTqmT
Casi consigue tomar la espalda @CarlaEsparza1 🤛 #UFC274 https://t.co/xQvY3H8AlB
Gran intercambio de golpes en este round definitivo🔥 #UFC274 https://t.co/XhM15J9Za4
LO CONSIGUE❗@CarlaEsparza1 derrota a Rose Namajunas para coronarse como campeona en las 1️⃣1️⃣5️⃣ libras🔥 #UFC274 https://t.co/kQm1yjopNQ

Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson faced off in a three-round contest. Chandler was dropped by 'El Cucuy' in the first round, however, 'Iron' bounced back and took Ferguson down, landing heavy strikes from the top.

In the second round, Chandler shocked the world by knocking Tony Ferguson out cold with a front kick.

Tempranito empiezan los golpes en este peleón🚨 #UFC274 https://t.co/iTJCwghNSl
Castigando desde la lona @MikeChandlerMMA ❗❗#UFC274 https://t.co/7Y0MSDgs2G
WOOOOW🔥🔥🔥 @MikeChandlerMMA noquea a Tony Ferguson de manera IMPRESIONATE #UFC274 https://t.co/T1XAeEW6i4

Mauricio Rua and Ovince Saint Preux once again shared the octagon in a light heavyweight bout. In their first encounter in November 2014, Saint Preux knocked 'Shogun' out in 34 seconds. Rua failed to avenge his loss and lost the contest via split decision.

El legendario excampeon @ShogunRua usando el pateo en este segundo round #UFC274 https://t.co/9HiWqvYeuz
En modo de ataque @003_OSP busca hacer daño #UFC274 https://t.co/MeuGiunbvH
La revancha le pertenece a @003_OSP tras derrotar al legendario Mauricio Rua por decisión dividida🙌 #UFC274 https://t.co/56GRe0Mtj5

Randy Brown and Khaos Williams opened up the main card at UFC 274. Despite being on the receiving end of some heavy blows, Brown kept his composure throughout the 15-minute fight and edged out a split decision victory in the end.

Buscando el D'Arce @khaosOXwilliams en el primer round #UFC274 https://t.co/5zhF27lIlk
Patada potente de @TouchNgo_ conecta🦵 #UFC274 https://t.co/VMI7tTy3O6
Notorio el poder de ambos peleadores🔥 #UFC274 https://t.co/DLCu7RIn1s
Se la lleva❗@TouchNgo_ derrota a Khaos Williams por decisión dividida para abrir las estelares⚔️ #UFC274 https://t.co/gN6vMdJMbS

Edited by David Andrew

