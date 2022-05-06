UFC 274: What channel is the UFC fight tonight (May 7, 2022)?

UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje is set to go down this Saturday, May 7 from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The pay-per-view event is stacked with two title fights and a series of intriguing matchups for the fight fans.

On top of the main card, 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira will return to action to take on former interim titleholder Justin Gaethje in a highly anticipated lightweight title showdown. The championship bout will mark the Brazilian's second title defense since capturing the vacant lightweight gold by dispatching Michael Chandler in May 2021.

In the co-main event, strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will put her title on the line against No.2-ranked Carla Esparza. The champion will look to make her second successful title defense and avenge her loss to 'Cookie Monster' from their first encounter in December 2014.

The main card will also see all-action lightweights take center stage as Michael Chandler goes up against Tony Ferguson. Both fighters will look to redeem themselves after unsuccessful recent stints in the stacked 155-pound division.

UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje - Television and Live Streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about the television channels and online platforms where you can watch the UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje pay-per-view card in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

Early prelims and the pay-per-view will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. The pay-per-view is priced at $74.99 for existing subscribers. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription as well as access to the UFC pay-per-view.

For the UFC 274 prelims, viewers can tune in to ESPN News, written as ESPNews. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year.

United Kingdom

The UFC 274 prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

India

The main card will be broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). It will be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

Watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje fight preview below:

Edited by Aziel Karthak