UFC 275: Main card results and highlights

Jiri Prochazka headlined his first UFC pay-per-view event at UFC 275 against Glover Teixeira for the UFC title. The event took place on June 11 in Kallang, Singapore.

In the co-main event, flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko took on Taila Santos for her seventh title defense.

The main card of the event also featured Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk, a rematch of one of the best fights in women's MMA history.

Apart from that, Andre Fialho and Jack Della Maddalena also competed on the main card of the event.

UFC 275 main card results

Jiri Prochazka def. Glover Teixeira via submission (rear-naked choke) (4:32 of Round 5)

Valentina Shevchenko def. Taila Santos via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

Zhang Weili def. Joanna Jędrzejczyk via KO (2:28 of Round 2)

Jake Matthews def. Andre Fialho via KO (2:24 of Round 2)

Jack Della Maddalena def. Ramazan Emeev via TKO (2:32 of Round 1)

UFC 275 main card highlights

Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira put on a fight for the ages in the main event of UFC 275. The two light heavyweights fought a blood-and-guts war, landing heavy blows on each other for nearly 25 minutes.

In the final minute of the fifth round, Prochazka pulled off a rear-naked choke submission to secure the victory.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Glover muestra jerarquía en el derribo y lleva a Jiri a la lona en round 1 #UFC275 Glover muestra jerarquía en el derribo y lleva a Jiri a la lona en round 1 #UFC275 https://t.co/mRtYKJZOIs

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC275 Qué hermosa batalla, miren esto! Están peleando con todo por el Qué hermosa batalla, miren esto! Están peleando con todo por el 🏆 #UFC275 https://t.co/1CLeaMntJk

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Dominio claro del campeón en una de sus mejores peleas #UFC275 Dominio claro del campeón en una de sus mejores peleas #UFC275 https://t.co/ohnMIa7pg4

Valentina Shevchenko faced a tough challenge from Taila Santos as the Brazilian used her grappling skills to score multiple takedowns against 'Bullet'. However, Shevchenko bounced back in the later rounds and eventually won the fight via split decision.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC275 Santos lleva a Valentina a la lona por segunda vez Santos lleva a Valentina a la lona por segunda vez 😱 #UFC275 https://t.co/E8KynM2GON

The rematch between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jędrzejczyk lived up to the hype. The first round was action-packed with Weili utilising her grappling skills to dominate her opponent on the ground.

In the second round, 'Magnum' landed a vicious spinning back fist that knocked Jędrzejczyk out and sent her crashing face first to the canvas.

Both Jake Matthews and Andre Fialho came out swinging in their welterweight bout. However, 'The Celtic Kid' outclassed Fialho with his striking and knocked him out in the second round of the fight. Matthews has now won four of his last five fights.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol vamos a ver qué plantean en el resto de la pelea Con toda agresividad cierran primer roundvamos a ver qué plantean en el resto de la pelea #UFC275 Con toda agresividad cierran primer round 💥 vamos a ver qué plantean en el resto de la pelea #UFC275 https://t.co/NtaXHysbYI

Jack Della Maddalena opened up the main card along with Ramazan Emeev. The short-lived welterweight fight was an entertaining affair where Maddalena got his hand raised via first-round TKO.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC275 LO HACE!!!! Jack Della Maddalena finaliza a Ramazan "Gorets" Emeev por TKO LO HACE!!!! Jack Della Maddalena finaliza a Ramazan "Gorets" Emeev por TKO 😱 #UFC275 https://t.co/GxtCmYxmCj

