×
Create
Notifications

UFC 275: Main card results and highlights

UFC 275 main card results [Image credits: ufc.com]
UFC 275 main card results [Image credits: ufc.com]
Puneet Sharma
Puneet Sharma
ANALYST
Modified Jun 12, 2022 10:59 AM IST

Jiri Prochazka headlined his first UFC pay-per-view event at UFC 275 against Glover Teixeira for the UFC title. The event took place on June 11 in Kallang, Singapore.

In the co-main event, flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko took on Taila Santos for her seventh title defense.

The main card of the event also featured Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk, a rematch of one of the best fights in women's MMA history.

Apart from that, Andre Fialho and Jack Della Maddalena also competed on the main card of the event.

UFC 275 main card results

Jiri Prochazka def. Glover Teixeira via submission (rear-naked choke) (4:32 of Round 5)

Valentina Shevchenko def. Taila Santos via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

Zhang Weili def. Joanna Jędrzejczyk via KO (2:28 of Round 2)

Jake Matthews def. Andre Fialho via KO (2:24 of Round 2)

Jack Della Maddalena def. Ramazan Emeev via TKO (2:32 of Round 1)

UFC 275 main card highlights

Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira put on a fight for the ages in the main event of UFC 275. The two light heavyweights fought a blood-and-guts war, landing heavy blows on each other for nearly 25 minutes.

In the final minute of the fifth round, Prochazka pulled off a rear-naked choke submission to secure the victory.

Glover muestra jerarquía en el derribo y lleva a Jiri a la lona en round 1 #UFC275 https://t.co/mRtYKJZOIs
Hace respetar su juego aquí @gloverteixeira #UFC275 https://t.co/hWue86JLOn
Salvajes ataques de Jiri ahora 😱 #UFC275 https://t.co/YmpskYoNOr
Qué hermosa batalla, miren esto! Están peleando con todo por el 🏆 #UFC275 https://t.co/1CLeaMntJk
Dominio claro del campeón en una de sus mejores peleas #UFC275 https://t.co/ohnMIa7pg4
IMPRESIONANTE! @jiri_bjp reversa la pelea en este round 💪 #UFC275 https://t.co/H9ZayLN2Ed
QUÉ ABSOLUTA LOCURA! 🤯 #UFC275 https://t.co/Irfupi4qQN
OOOOOHHHHH!!!!!! @jiri_bjp somete a Glover Teixeira en el quinto round 🤯 #UFC275 https://t.co/shdq4yVcX0

Valentina Shevchenko faced a tough challenge from Taila Santos as the Brazilian used her grappling skills to score multiple takedowns against 'Bullet'. However, Shevchenko bounced back in the later rounds and eventually won the fight via split decision.

Santos demuestra que es un peligro #UFC275 https://t.co/ZHPPPp85ww
Santos lleva a Valentina a la lona por segunda vez 😱 #UFC275 https://t.co/E8KynM2GON
Impresionante intercambio, Santos arranca dominando 💥 #UFC275 https://t.co/LUt9in6Z6s
Problemas de nuevo para Valentina en el suelo #UFC275 https://t.co/DSajGxvKG9
Sale agresiva Valentina ahora! 💥 #UFC275 https://t.co/8rZ8ugJL9Z
Esta pelea esta cerrada 💥💥💥 #UFC275 https://t.co/VA3BwPMlEz
#AndStill @BulletValentina 👏 derrota a Taila Santos por decisión dividida en 5️⃣ intensos rounds #UFC275 https://t.co/77V9qzViu6

The rematch between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jędrzejczyk lived up to the hype. The first round was action-packed with Weili utilising her grappling skills to dominate her opponent on the ground.

In the second round, 'Magnum' landed a vicious spinning back fist that knocked Jędrzejczyk out and sent her crashing face first to the canvas.

Weili pone el problemas a Joanna #UFC275 https://t.co/EF2Mq7i6SW
WOW!!!! Miren lo que hace Weili!! 🔥 #UFC275 https://t.co/D8FynWmsYi
Una estrategia diferente por Weili, qué pelea!!! #UFC275 https://t.co/5aFwapKM89
INTENSA PELEA!!! #UFC275 https://t.co/y9Vt6uqZHM
Tal y como soñamos la revancha 😱 #UFC275 https://t.co/hCvPcOOfqq
LA NOQUEÓ!!!!! Zhang Weili noquea a Joanna en round 2 🤯 #UFC275 https://t.co/RzzoMKS9nd

Both Jake Matthews and Andre Fialho came out swinging in their welterweight bout. However, 'The Celtic Kid' outclassed Fialho with his striking and knocked him out in the second round of the fight. Matthews has now won four of his last five fights.

Inteligente estrategia de Matthews con movimiento y contra golpe #UFC275 https://t.co/jMBTs5PpZz
Con toda agresividad cierran primer round 💥 vamos a ver qué plantean en el resto de la pelea #UFC275 https://t.co/NtaXHysbYI
UUUHHHH! @JakeMatthewsUFC demostrando su poder #UFC275 https://t.co/2oXaYwqDED
Also Read Article Continues below
Noqueó al noqueador! @JakeMatthewsUFC finaliza el combate en round 2 contra las apuestas 💥👊💥 #UFC275 https://t.co/3y2fdpDsHv

Jack Della Maddalena opened up the main card along with Ramazan Emeev. The short-lived welterweight fight was an entertaining affair where Maddalena got his hand raised via first-round TKO.

LO HACE!!!! Jack Della Maddalena finaliza a Ramazan "Gorets" Emeev por TKO 😱 #UFC275 https://t.co/GxtCmYxmCj

Edited by David Andrew

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...