UFC 275: Main card results and highlights

Jiri Prochazka headlined his first UFC pay-per-view event at UFC 275 against Glover Teixeira for the UFC title. The event took place on June 11 in Kallang, Singapore.
In the co-main event, flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko took on Taila Santos for her seventh title defense.
The main card of the event also featured Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk, a rematch of one of the best fights in women's MMA history.
Apart from that, Andre Fialho and Jack Della Maddalena also competed on the main card of the event.
UFC 275 main card results
Jiri Prochazka def. Glover Teixeira via submission (rear-naked choke) (4:32 of Round 5)
Valentina Shevchenko def. Taila Santos via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)
Zhang Weili def. Joanna Jędrzejczyk via KO (2:28 of Round 2)
Jake Matthews def. Andre Fialho via KO (2:24 of Round 2)
Jack Della Maddalena def. Ramazan Emeev via TKO (2:32 of Round 1)
UFC 275 main card highlights
Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira put on a fight for the ages in the main event of UFC 275. The two light heavyweights fought a blood-and-guts war, landing heavy blows on each other for nearly 25 minutes.
In the final minute of the fifth round, Prochazka pulled off a rear-naked choke submission to secure the victory.
Valentina Shevchenko faced a tough challenge from Taila Santos as the Brazilian used her grappling skills to score multiple takedowns against 'Bullet'. However, Shevchenko bounced back in the later rounds and eventually won the fight via split decision.
The rematch between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jędrzejczyk lived up to the hype. The first round was action-packed with Weili utilising her grappling skills to dominate her opponent on the ground.
In the second round, 'Magnum' landed a vicious spinning back fist that knocked Jędrzejczyk out and sent her crashing face first to the canvas.
Both Jake Matthews and Andre Fialho came out swinging in their welterweight bout. However, 'The Celtic Kid' outclassed Fialho with his striking and knocked him out in the second round of the fight. Matthews has now won four of his last five fights.
Jack Della Maddalena opened up the main card along with Ramazan Emeev. The short-lived welterweight fight was an entertaining affair where Maddalena got his hand raised via first-round TKO.