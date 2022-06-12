UFC 275 prelims: Full results and highlights

UFC 275 marked the first time the multi-billion dollar promotion hosted a pay-per-view event in the country of Singapore. The event took place on June 11 and was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira.

Several intriguing matchups took place on the prelims of the fight card. A middleweight clash between Brendan Allen and Jacob Malkoun was part of the preliminary card for the event.

Seung Woo Choi and Joshua Culibao also went toe-to-toe in a featherweight fight on June 11.

Jake Matthews vs. Andre Fialho was supposed to take place on the prelims, but the fight was bumped up to the main card after Manel Kape vs. Rogerio Bontorin was canceled.

UFC 275 prelims results

Joshua Culibao def. Seung Woo Choi via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Hayisaer Maheshate def. Steve Garcia via KO (1:14 of Round 1)

Brendan Allen def. Jacob Malkoun via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kang Kyung-ho def. Danaa Batgerel via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Silvana Gomez Juarez def. Liang Na via KO (1:22 of Round 1)

Joselyne Edwards def. Ramona Pascual via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 275 prelims highlights

Joshua Culibao and Seung Woo Choi stole the show in Kallang, Singapore, and delivered a barn-burner. The two featherweights slugged it out for three rounds, and the fight ended with a split decision victory for Culibao.

The action-packed fight saw both men trade heavy leather for most of the fight, landing hard shots on each other. Neither fighter refused to back down and delivered fifteen minutes of brilliant action for fans.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC275 Se recupera SeungWoo Choi y ahora persigue el KO Se recupera SeungWoo Choi y ahora persigue el KO 🔥 #UFC275 https://t.co/3HMtWXLv8I

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC275 Pura acción, candidata a pelea de la noche desde ya Pura acción, candidata a pelea de la noche desde ya❓ #UFC275 https://t.co/4IJmGwttbw

The 22-year-old Haysaer Maheshate made an electrifying debut on June 11 and knocked his opponent Steve Garcia out in the opening minutes of their lightweight fight.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC275 Y se acaba! Maheshate conecta el golpe perfecto y le apaga las luces a García Y se acaba! Maheshate conecta el golpe perfecto y le apaga las luces a García 😱 #UFC275 https://t.co/FrX8O1dPJM

After testing the waters at light heavyweight in February, Brendan Allen returned to the middleweight division and defeated Jacob Malkoun via unanimous decision.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC275 Anticipan KO estas pesos medios? Veamos la acción Anticipan KO estas pesos medios? Veamos la acción 👀 #UFC275 https://t.co/pGRJeZNnaT

Kang Kyung-ho and Danaa Batgerel faced off in a bantamweight contest. The fight was an exciting back-and-forth affair that ended with Kyung-ho getting his hand raised via unanimous decision.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC275 Pura acción! Miren estos pesos gallo están encendidos Pura acción! Miren estos pesos gallo están encendidos 🔥 #UFC275 https://t.co/ly9IWcubiB

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC275 Excelente pelea! Kyung Ho Kang derrota a Batgerel Danaa por decisión unánime Excelente pelea! Kyung Ho Kang derrota a Batgerel Danaa por decisión unánime 👏 #UFC275 https://t.co/W1HVVidN5B

Silvia Gomez Juarez and Liang Na competed in a strawweight bout. 'La Malvada' made quick work of her opponent and finished her inside the first two minutes of the fight.

Joselyne Edwards and Ramona Pascual opened up the fight card for the UFC 275 event in a featherweight fight. The bout went the distance and ended in a unanimous decision victory for 'La Pantera'.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol en su debut en las 145 libras, dictándo donde va este combate! FUERTE! Así se se ve @joselyneMma29 en su debut en las 145 libras, dictándo donde va este combate! #UFC275 FUERTE! Así se se ve @joselyneMma29 🇵🇦 en su debut en las 145 libras, dictándo donde va este combate! #UFC275 https://t.co/p0c8PwR1tx

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC275 Qué energético primer rounds, ambas rivales con momentos importantes Qué energético primer rounds, ambas rivales con momentos importantes 💥👊💥 #UFC275 https://t.co/dkYm8JjXjB

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Complicado segundo round, vamos a la última ronda de la pelea #UFC275 Complicado segundo round, vamos a la última ronda de la pelea #UFC275 https://t.co/kCjzY4tf0T

