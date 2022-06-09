UFC 275 press conference: Start time and how to watch it?

The UFC 275 pre-fight press conference will be held on Thursday, 9 June. Avid fight fans can watch the press conference on the UFC's official YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels.

UFC 275 is the promotion's first numbered event in South East Asia. The fight card will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang.

UFC News @UFCNews :



ufc.com/news/coach-con… We touched base with three of the top coaches in MMA, Eric Nicksick ( @Eric_XCMMA ), Tyson Chartier ( @TysonChartier ), and Sayif Saud (@Sayif_Saud) to get their opinions on the #UFC275 title bout between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka We touched base with three of the top coaches in MMA, Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA), Tyson Chartier (@TysonChartier), and Sayif Saud (@Sayif_Saud) to get their opinions on the #UFC275 title bout between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka ⤵️:ufc.com/news/coach-con…

This edition of the UFC will be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between 42-year-old Brazilian champion Glover Teixeira and No. 2 contender Jiri Prochazka.

Teixeira is the second oldest champion in the promotion's history. He is also the oldest first-time champion in the UFC. Teixeira is currently on a six-fight win streak, coming into this fight.

Watch Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka's faceoff below

The challenger Jiri Prochazka is also on an impressive twelve-fight winning streak (two-fight win streak in UFC). Prochazka's UFC title shot comes in just his third fight in the promotion.

UFC 275 full fight card

In addition to the light heavyweight showdown headlining the event, the fight card also offers many other great matchups.

The second title fight on the UFC 275 card is in the women's flyweight division, where reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko will take on the No. 4 ranked contender Talia Santos.

MacMally🍀 @MacMallyMMA #UFC275 the way Valentina Shevchenko's face changes when a reporter told her Santos said she isn't perfect. the way Valentina Shevchenko's face changes when a reporter told her Santos said she isn't perfect. 💀 #UFC275 https://t.co/gmYpt7VTpz

Shevchenko will be looking to make a flawless seventh straight title defense while Santos is riding a four-fight win streak coming into this fight.

Another standout fight on the card is the much-awaited rematch between former strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

The last time the duo, at UFC 248 met it was Weili who prevailed, securing a hard-fought split decision victory over Jędrzejczyk. The fight broke the record for the most significant strikes thrown in a women's UFC fight.

Watch the full fight below:

Fans can watch the UFC 275 main card on ESPN+pay-per-view (PPV) and the rest of the card through ESPN+ and ESPN 2. The full card for the event is given below:

The main card on ESPN+PPV

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka (C)

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos (C)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

Prelims on ESPN+/ESPN 2

Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun

Joshua Culibao vs. Seung Woo Choi

Maheshate Maheshate vs. Steve Garcia

Andre Fialho vs. Jake Matthews

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Batgerel Danaa

Liang Na vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far