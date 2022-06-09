UFC 275 press conference: Start time and how to watch it?

The UFC 275 pre-fight press conference will be held on Thursday, 9 June. Avid fight fans can watch the press conference on the UFC's official YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels.
UFC 275 is the promotion's first numbered event in South East Asia. The fight card will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang.
This edition of the UFC will be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between 42-year-old Brazilian champion Glover Teixeira and No. 2 contender Jiri Prochazka.
Teixeira is the second oldest champion in the promotion's history. He is also the oldest first-time champion in the UFC. Teixeira is currently on a six-fight win streak, coming into this fight.
Watch Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka's faceoff below
The challenger Jiri Prochazka is also on an impressive twelve-fight winning streak (two-fight win streak in UFC). Prochazka's UFC title shot comes in just his third fight in the promotion.
UFC 275 full fight card
In addition to the light heavyweight showdown headlining the event, the fight card also offers many other great matchups.
The second title fight on the UFC 275 card is in the women's flyweight division, where reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko will take on the No. 4 ranked contender Talia Santos.
Shevchenko will be looking to make a flawless seventh straight title defense while Santos is riding a four-fight win streak coming into this fight.
Another standout fight on the card is the much-awaited rematch between former strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jędrzejczyk.
The last time the duo, at UFC 248 met it was Weili who prevailed, securing a hard-fought split decision victory over Jędrzejczyk. The fight broke the record for the most significant strikes thrown in a women's UFC fight.
Watch the full fight below:
Fans can watch the UFC 275 main card on ESPN+pay-per-view (PPV) and the rest of the card through ESPN+ and ESPN 2. The full card for the event is given below:
The main card on ESPN+PPV
Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka (C)
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos (C)
Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili
Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev
Prelims on ESPN+/ESPN 2
Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun
Joshua Culibao vs. Seung Woo Choi
Maheshate Maheshate vs. Steve Garcia
Andre Fialho vs. Jake Matthews
Kyung Ho Kang vs. Batgerel Danaa
Liang Na vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez
Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards