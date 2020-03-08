The best and worst from UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero

Israel Adesanya's fight with Yoel Romero turned out to be a stinker

After a pretty solid undercard with some exciting fights, UFC 248 turned out to be a tale of two fights when it came to the title bouts at the top of the card.

On one hand we were given a stone-cold classic, probably the best title fight in years, and on the other hand we had a true stinker that nobody will want to revisit.

Overall this was – until the main event at least – the best of the three UFC pay-per-views we’ve been given this year thus far, and while it’ll undoubtedly be overshadowed later down the line, the outstanding title fight could well end up as Fight of the Year.

Here are the best and worst moments from UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero.

#1 Best: Zhang and Joanna put on the best women’s fight in MMA history

Weili Zhang's war with Joanna Jedrzejczyk was the best women's fight in MMA history

Today is ‘International Women’s Day’ and so it was fitting that last night saw probably the greatest female fight in MMA history – supplanting the war between Amanda Nunes and Cat Zingano in my opinion – as Weili Zhang was able to defend her UFC Strawweight title in an incredible fight against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

It’s honestly hard to even describe how good the action in this fight was; for the full 25 minutes the two women slung absolute bombs at each other, hitting to the body, the head and the legs and never backing down for a split second. The amount of clean shots that both fighters took was insane, and how we didn’t get a knockdown at any point I’ll never know.

The fight was also incredibly tricky to score; two of the three judges scored it in favour of ‘Magnum’, allowing her to keep her title, but realistically it could’ve gone either way – and arguably, Jedrzejczyk came closest to a finish with that insane fifth round spinning backfist. But given the Polish star was also left looking like an alien due to the swelling on her forehead, it was probably correct to name Zhang as the winner.

In a fight like this though, it’s hard to call either competitor a loser. If you missed this one, you need to check it out immediately – this was up there with fights like Lawler vs. MacDonald and Jones vs. Gustafsson as one of the all-time great title fights.

Advertisement

O̶n̶e̶ ̶o̶f̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶g̶r̶e̶a̶t̶e̶s̶t̶ ̶f̶i̶g̶h̶t̶s̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶w̶o̶m̶e̶n̶'s̶ ̶M̶M̶A̶ ̶h̶i̶s̶t̶o̶r̶y̶



One of the greatest fights in MMA history. #IWD2020 pic.twitter.com/m7AVtTNu7c — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020

1 / 3 NEXT