UFC 276: What channel is the UFC fight tonight (July 2, 2022)?

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier is set to go down this Saturday, July 2 from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The pay-per-view event is stacked with a pair of title bouts and a series of intriguing matchups for fight fans to look forward to.

At the top of the card, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will look to make his fifth successful title defense when he goes up against No.2-ranked contender Jared Cannonier.

In the co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will put his title on the line against former titleholder Max Holloway in a highly anticipated trilogy bout which promises to be an all-out war.

The main card will feature another interesting middleweight bout that sees the No.4-ranked contender Sean Strickland take on former Glory Kickboxing champion Alex Pereira.

No.13-ranked bantamweight Sean O'Malley will also feature on the card as he takes on No.9-ranked contender Pedro Munhoz.

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier - Television and Live Streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about the television channels and online platforms where you can watch the UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier pay-per-view card in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

Early prelims and the pay-per-view will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. The pay-per-view is priced at $74.99 for existing subscribers. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription as well as access to the UFC pay-per-view.

For the UFC 276 prelims, viewers can tune in to ESPN News, written as ESPNews. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

India

The main card will be broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). It will be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

Watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier fight preview below:

