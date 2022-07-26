UFC 277 card: Which 6 fights have been canceled and why?

Despite many fights having to be canceled or rescheduled at UFC 277, the main card still has two huge title fights. Julianna Peña will defend her women's bantamweight belt against Amanda Nunes, while Brandon Moreno will take on Kai Kara-France in a rematch with the interim UFC flyweight title on the line.

However, six bouts have been canceled or rescheduled from the UFC PPV card, meaning the entire event is not as appealing as it could have been. Most notably, Paulo Costa was meant to take on Luke Rockhold at UFC 277. However, the bout has now been moved to UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 in August.

UFC @ufc



[ This Saturday, we run back one of the biggest upsets to ever happen inside the Octagon 🤜🤛 #UFC277 | Live on ESPN+ PPV: ufc.ac/3ISYefa This Saturday, we run back one of the biggest upsets to ever happen inside the Octagon 🤜🤛[ #UFC277 | Live on ESPN+ PPV: ufc.ac/3ISYefa ] https://t.co/Chm3yJfcKf

Ignacio Bahamondes was meant to be facing Ľudovít Klein in the 155-pound division, but the Chilean struggled with visa issues, causing the fight to be canceled.

Elsewhere, heavyweight prospect Don'Tale Mayes had to switch opponents after Justin Tafa withdrew from the bout. Mayes will now take on Egyptian Hamdy Abdelwahab this weekend.

Veteran fighter Diego Ferreira was aiming to end his poor run of form when facing Drakkar Klose at UFC 277. However, the Brazilian was forced to pull out of the fight with an injury, meaning that Klose will now take on Rafa García on the prelims.

The only female bout to currently be canceled is Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mariya Agapova. The 32-year-old South Korean will take on Joselyne Edwards, who only fought a month ago at UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka.

The sixth and final fight to have currently been withdrawn from the PPV event is Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Michael Morales. Despite Brahimaj being forced out of the bout, Morales will still compete on the card, with Adam Fugitt stepping in as a late replacement for the welterweight clash.

Who else competes on the UFC 277 main card?

As mentioned, the UFC 277 main card is headlined by two massive title fights. Three other fights will feature on the main card this weekend, one of the most anticipated of which sees Derrick Lewis face Sergei Pavlovich.

Both men have the heavyweight power needed to end the fight early and not many will expect the bout to last all three rounds. Lewis is looking to bounce back after losing to Tai Tuivasa last time out, whereas the Russian has only lost once in his professional MMA career.

An important flyweight bout will also take place on the main card this weekend, with Alexandre Pantoja and Alex Perez looking to make a statement in the division. The winner of the fight could put themselves in a strong position for a title shot down the line, making it an important bout for both fighters.

The first fight on the main card sees highly-rated Russian light heavyweight, Magomed Ankalaev take on former title challenger Anthony Smith. That bout could also have major title implications.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far