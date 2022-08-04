UFC 278 lineup: Has any fight been canceled from the pay-per-view card?

Yes, one bout has currently been canceled from the UFC 278 card, with Jake Hadley having to wait even longer to rebound from his UFC debut loss. Hadley was scheduled to fight Victor Altamirano at the pay-per-view event, but has had to withdraw from the bout due to an injury.

The Englishman recently updated the UFC and his fanbase about the injury on Twitter, stating that he should be healthy by late October or early November:

"Recovery going great thanks @ufc I'll be ready to go late October or early November. @danawhite@mickmaynard2"

'White Kong' made his UFC debut against Allan Nascimento at UFC Fight Night: Błachowicz vs. Rakić, but lost via unanimous decision against the tricky Brazilian wrestler.

The Englishman earned his UFC contract after beating Mitch Raposo via submission on Dana White's Contender Series. He was scheduled to face Francisco Figueiredo at one stage, but that bout was also canceled.

Luckily, this is the only bout at UFC 278 that is currently canceled, with Daniel da Silva stepping in to take Hadley's place on short notice. That is good for Victor Altamirano as it means the Mexican can still compete on a stacked PPV card in a few weeks time at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Who competes on the UFC 278 main card?

As mentioned, the UFC 278 card is stacked full of exciting bouts, with Kamaru Usman putting his UFC welterweight title on the line in a rematch with Leon Edwards. The co-main event is a much-anticipated middleweight bout between Paulo Costa and UFC veteran Luke Rockhold.

Tyson Pedro and Harry Hunsucker look set to put on a powerful light-heavyweight bout, with both fighters usually throwing with bad intentions. Former UFC champion José Aldo, meanwhile, will take on rising bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili.

The UFC 279 main card looks set to kick off in the heavyweight division with Marcin Tybura and unbeaten Alexandr Romanov colliding. Romanov is currently 16-0 in his professional MMA career, with five of his pro wins coming in the UFC.

There are many more fights on the prelims, but some of the standout fighters to watch are Amir Albazi, Sean Woodson and AJ Fletcher, who are all looking to make a statement in their respective divisions.

