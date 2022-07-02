UFC 278 fight card: Which fighters are competing?

The UFC 278 main event will see Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards fight once again, but this time for the welterweight belt. The co-main event is currently Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold, with the American middleweight not fighting in MMA since losing to Jan Błachowicz in 2019.

Another UFC veteran, Jose Aldo, will face the up-and-coming Merab Dvalishvili in the bantamweight division. Dvalishvili is currently on a seven-fight win streak after losing his first two fights in the organization. Another rising star from Europe, Alexander Romanov, will take on the hard-hitting Marcin Tybura in the heavyweight division.

UFC @ufc #UFC278 For the first time in 7 years, @Usman84kg & @Leon_EdwardsMMA face-to-face For the first time in 7 years, @Usman84kg & @Leon_EdwardsMMA face-to-face 👀 #UFC278 https://t.co/dGr0hMgBGF

UFC 278 currently has nine prelim bouts scheduled, with Sean Woodson and Luis Saldana facing off in the 145lbs division. Chinese bantamweight Aori Qileng takes on Jay Perrin over three rounds.

Australian Tyson Pedro will fight Harry Hunsucker in a 205lbs bout. In the flyweight division, Victor Altamirano will take on Daniel da Silva. Another Chinese fighter, Yanan Wu, faces Lucie Pudilova in the women's 135lbs ranks.

The only Swiss fighter on the card is Ange Loosa, with the welterweight taking on AJ Fletcher in the 170lbs division. Another bout at flyweight sees Amir Albazi take on the highly rated Francisco Figueiredo.

Lightweights Jared Gordon and Leonardo Santos are also on the card, with Miranda Maverick and Shanna Young getting the night kicked-off in the women's flyweight division.

Have any UFC 278 fights been canceled?

One fight on the card has been canceled. Jake Hadley had to pull out of his 125lbs bout against Victor Altamirano due to an injury. The fight is yet to be rescheduled, with the Englishman having to wait for his second bout in the UFC.

Hadley lost to Allan Nascimento in his debut at UFC Fight Night: Błachowicz vs. Rakic after beating Mitch Raposo via submission in the Contender Series to earn his contract with the organization.

Watch the UFC 278 press conference here:

The event is set to take place in Salt Lake City, Utah at the Vivint Arena. The card currently has 13 bouts and is headlined by Kamaru Usman defending his welterweight belt against Leon Edwards.

