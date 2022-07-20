UFC 279 full fight card: Who is fighting in Las Vegas?

UFC 279 is starting to shape up well, with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz currently headlining the card. The bout is said to be Diaz's final fight on his UFC contract and will likely be the toughest test of Chimaev's career so far.

Only one main card bout has currently been confirmed, with Russian veteran Shamil Abdurakhimov taking on Jailton Almeida in the heavyweight division. The prelims currently have five fights scheduled, but this list will of course grow as we get closer to the event.

The pay-per-view event has three women's bouts penciled in, with rising star Norma Dumont taking on Danyelle Wolf in a featherweight clash. Wolf is a professional boxer who made her MMA debut against Taneisha Tennant in Dana White's Contender Series.

Another women's bout sees Irene Aldana face Macy Chiasson in the featherweight division. Both fighters won their previous outing, with Aldana finishing Yana Kunitskaya in round one and Chiasson edging a split-decision against Norma Dumont.

The third women's contest introduces the world to undefeated prospect Melissa Martinez. The Mexican is currently 7-0 in her professional MMA career and will make her UFC debut against Elise Reed at UFC 279.

The only other bouts currently scheduled for the pay-per-view event take place in the men's bantamweight and middleweight divisions. Chad Anheliger takes on China's Heili Alateng in the 135lbs weight class, and Jamie Pickett meets Denis Tiuliulin at 185lbs.

Have any UFC 279 bouts been canceled?

The pay-per-view has already had two bouts that have been canceled. The first was Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw. The bout is set to be rescheduled and will likely take place at UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev.

The delay seems to be due to Sterling wanting better conditions on his UFC contract. The bantamweight champion is seeking a "pay bump" before agreeing to fight Dillashaw. With UFC 279 being so close, it seems highly unlikely that the bout will be placed back on the card if the Sterling situation is resolved.

The other canceled fight is Hannah Cifers vs. Melissa Martinez. The bout was canceled after Cifers withdrew from the contest. Martinez will now fight at UFC 279 against Elise Reed, who stepped in on short notice.

