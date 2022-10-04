Which bouts are on the UFC 280 main card?

UFC 280 is set to take place on October 22 in Abu Dhabi, Dubai. The pay-per-view event currently has five main card bouts, with Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev headlining the ridiculously stacked fight card. Makhachev and Oliveira will compete for the vacant UFC lightweight title, which is the second title fight on the card.

Aljamain Sterling will be putting his UFC bantamweight title on the line when taking on T.J. Dillashaw in the co-main event in Abu Dhabi. Dillashaw will be fighting for the first time this year, his latest bout was in 2021 when he beat Cory Sandhagen in July.

In addition to the two title fights, the UFC 280 main card will also feature three non-title bouts. Despite the contest being contested over three rounds, all these matchups are thrilling.

Petr Yan is aiming to bounce back after losing to Sterling at UFC 273. He'll take on the highly popular Sean O'Malley. O'Malley is stepping up in class when facing Yan; his decision to fight Yan gained instant respect after the bout was announced.

The lightweight division once again features on the main card, with Beneil Dariush and Mateusz Gamrot both hoping to be next in line for a shot at the title. The winner of the main event will likely be a target for the victor of this contest.

The only women's bout on the main card sees Katlyn Chookagian take on rising French star Manon Fiorot. Fiorot is currently 9-1 in her professional MMA career and undefeated since joining the UFC back in 2021.

Who else is competing at UFC 280?

UFC 280 has a stacked main card but also has plenty of interesting contests taking place in the prelims. Belal Muhammad and undefeated Sean Brady are set to meet in a 170lbs bout. Another welterweight bout is an all-Russian affair, with Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev clashing over three rounds.

Another Russian to compete on the card is Zubaira Tukhugov. The Grozny-born featherweight will take on Lucas Almeida in the 145lbs division. Shamil Abdurakhimov and Magomed Mustafaev will also represent Russia on the prelim card. Abdurakhimov is facing the respected Brazilian Jailton Almeida while Mustafaev takes on Japanese welterweight Yamato Nishikawa.

Watch the official UFC 280 trailer here:

Lina Länsberg is set to face Karol Rosa in the only women's fight on the prelim card. In the 185lbs division, Armen Petrosyan and AJ Dobson are ready to clash over three rounds. The UFC 280 prelim card will also host up-and-coming flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev. The Dagestani fighter takes on Malcolm Gordon.

