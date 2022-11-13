Create

UFC 281 bonuses and salaries: How much did fighters competing on the main card make?

By Ujwal Jain
Modified 13 Nov 2022
Madison Square Garden during UFC 281
Madison Square Garden during UFC 281

The highly anticipated UFC 281 card saw electrifying performances and huge upsets. Let's take a look at how much each fighter made from their performances at Madison Square Garden this past Saturday.

Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya reportedly raked in around $1.79 million from his base pay, pay-per-view shares, and sponsorship deals.

Newly crowned 185lbs champion Alex Pereira earned a purse of $932k from his base pay, Performance of the Night bonus, pay-per-view shares, and sponsorship deals.

Watch Dana White announce the fight bonuses for UFC 281 below:

youtube-cover

In the co-main event, Carla Esparza raked in a reported $542k, including pay-per-view shares, while newly crowned strawweight champion Zhang Weili earned a total of $667k, including the Performance of the Night bonus.

Having bagged the Fight of the Night bonus, Dustin Poirier earned a payday of $1.01 million, while his opponent Michael Chandler made a respectable $760k.

In his retirement fight, UFC legend Frankie Edgar earned a total of $295k, while his opponent Chris Gutierrez earned $155k.

Fan-favorite Dan Hooker earned a total fight purse of $325k, while his opponent Claudio Puelles made $41k.

The fight purses of fighters on the prelim and early prelim cards are as follows:

Brad Riddell - $45k

Renato Moicano - $220k

Dominick Reyes - $245k

Ryan Spann - $140k

Molly McCann - $85k

Erin Blanchfield - $49k

Andre Petroski - $45k

Wellington Turman - $41k

Matt Frevola - $77k

Ottman Azaitar - $25k

Karolina Kowalkiewicz - $110k

Silvana Gómez Juárez - $25k

Michael Trizano - $39.8k

Choi Seung-woo - $40.8k

Julio Arce - $31k

Montel Jackson - $65k

Carlos Ulberg - $49k

Nicolae Negumereanu - $35k

(All the above figures are courtesy TOTALSPORTAL)

Some stand-out performances at UFC 281

The biggest upset at UFC 281 was perhaps Alex Pereira's knockout win over Israel Adesanya. Down three rounds to one going into the fifth, a flurry of punches in the final round helped the Brazilian secure a TKO win over Adesanya.

Alex Pereira claimed his maiden UFC championship in his fourth fight with the promotion.

PEREIRA POWER FOR THE MIDDLEWEIGHT CROWN 👑 #UFC281 https://t.co/x76TMoF1Xc

In another fine performance, Zhang Weili became a two-time strawweight champion with a second-round submission win over Carla Esparza.

ジャン・ウェイリー、タックルされてもバックにまわったりしてグラップリングでも全体的に上回ってた印象ですね。UFC 281 Zhang Weili vs. Carla Esparza https://t.co/KCZEB5aGDf

Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier faced some adversity but eventually locked in a rear-naked choke in the third round to secure a win over Michael Chandler.

dustin poirier vs michael chandler #UFC281 https://t.co/m2iGfHQOml

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...