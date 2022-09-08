UFC 281 fight card: Has Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler been confirmed?

It was recently reported that Dustin Poirier will face Michael Chandler at UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira in two months' time at Madison Square Garden in New York. The bout is likely going to be a strong contender for fight of the night, with both fighters known for high-output bouts during their UFC careers.

Both fighters have lost to former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, but the two Americans remain close to a title shot. The winner will likely have a strong case to fight the winner of Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.

Michael Chandler beat Tony Ferguson in his most recent UFC outing at UFC 274 earlier this year. The win was crucial for the American's title hopes, with Chandler losing his prior two bouts against Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira, respectively. 'Iron' had a tough introduction into the organization when making his debut against Dan Hooker back in 2021. However, the 36-year-old managed to win via stoppage in the very first round.

His future opponent, Dustin Poirier, lost his latest bout. Nonetheless, it's important to note that he came up against one of the greatest lightweights in the division, facing Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. 'The Diamond' was submitted in the third round and came into the fight after beating Conor McGregor in back-to-back bouts.

Did Michael Chandler lose before entering the UFC?

Despite Michael Chandler's quick rise to the highest levels of the UFC's lightweight division, the American came into the organization with many losses on his professional record.

'Iron' was unbeaten in his first 12 outings as a professional MMA fighter, but suffered his first defeat when facing Eddie Alvarez at Bellator 106 in 2013. Chandler lost a close split decision, but the bout clearly had a knock-on effect, with the 36-year-old losing his next two fights against Will Brooks in the organization.

Before joining the UFC, Michael Chandler tasted defeat twice more, with Brent Primus and Patricio Pitbull both beating 'Iron' during his Bellator career. The American ended his Bellator career with two impressive wins against Sidney Outlaw and Benson Henderson, before getting his third win in a row on his UFC debut against Dan Hooker.

