UFC 282: Date, venue and potential bouts

UFC 282 is set to take place on December 10th, 2022, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The MMA organization will be returning to a familiar venue, with many of the UFC's events taking place in Vegas. The most recent pay-per-view event to take place at the T-Mobile Arena was UFC 276, where Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier battled it out for the UFC middleweight belt.

One of the most rumored bouts to potentially be on the pay-per-view card is a rematch between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Texeira. The two light heavyweights put on a memorable event in their first clash, with the Czech fighter winning via a last-gasp submission in the final round.

MMAFighting has stated that their sources within the UFC have confirmed that the bout is happening on December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena, but no official announcement has been made from either the fighters or the organization.

Ariel Helwani has also stated that the UFC wants to schedule a fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic for UFC 282. However, no negotiations are said to have taken place yet.

Paddy Pimblett is keen to fight at UFC 282 in Las Vegas

When Paddy Pimblett spoke to the press at UFC San Diego, the rising star within the UFC stated that he would be keen to fight in Las Vegas in December at UFC 282. The fighter didn't mention any names, but gave the thumbs up when Terrance McKinney was mentioned by one of the reporters.

Pimblett recently beat Jordan Leavitt at UFC London via submission in round two, but many fans and pundits feel it won't be too long until 'The Baddy' starts to face ranked opponents.

While speaking to the media, Pimblett stated:

"I think I'm gonna fight in Vegas, that's what I'm hoping you know what I mean? I've seen that card get slated for December 10th."

When the reporter asked if 'The Baddy' was going to call anyone out, Pimblett shaked his head and replied:

"Everyone wants to fight me lad, because they've all got less than a 100,000 followers and I have 1.8 million or something."

