UFC 288 ceremonial weigh-ins: What time is the event?

UFC 288 is set to go down this Saturday, May 6th at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The main event will see Henry Cejudo make his comeback to the octagon against bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling for the 135 lb strap.

Known for his theatrics, Cejudo has always made the weigh-ins interesting and so, fans will be eager to see what he has in store this time around. The ceremonial weigh-ins will take place on Friday at 4 PM E.T/1 PM E.T.

The fighters will weigh-in earlier in the day between 9 AM and 11 AM, which is when they will be required to make weight. Then, following the press conference, the ceremonial weigh-ins will take place, with the fighters squaring off face-to-face for the media and the fans.

Cejudo and Sterling already squared off earlier this week, giving fans a sneak peek into what they can expect.

Cejudo to face Sterling in the main event, Burns and Muhammad face off in the co-main of UFC 288

The main event of UFC 288 will see Henry 'Triple C' Cejudo make a comeback after three years off. He'll challenge Aljamain Sterling for the 135 lb strap and look to make history once again.

In the co-main, welterweights Gilbert 'Durinho' Burns and Belal 'Remember the Name' Muhammad will face off in what is most likely a no.1 contender fight at 170 lbs. With a win, both fighters will have staked their claim for a title fight against the winner of Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

The rest of the main card will be rounded out with fairly impressive bouts. Jessica Andrade vs Yan Xiaonan, Movsar Evloev vs Diego Lopes and Kron Gracie vs Charles Jourdain. Evloev was initially scheduled to face Bryce Mitchell, but Mitchell pulled out due to an undisclosed injury.

Bastards of Fantasy @LABastards Bryce Mitchell also known as Thug Nasty is out of UFC 288 with an injury. Diego Lopes will replace Mitchell on five days notice. #UFC288 #thugnasty UFC NEWSBryce Mitchell also known as Thug Nasty is out of UFC 288 with an injury. Diego Lopes will replace Mitchell on five days notice. #ufc UFC NEWS🚨 Bryce Mitchell also known as Thug Nasty is out of UFC 288 with an injury. Diego Lopes will replace Mitchell on five days notice. #ufc #UFC288 #thugnasty https://t.co/1LX0Oz1MiB

Other exciting bouts on the card include Drew Dober vs Matt Frevola. Dober is riding an impressive three-fight win streak and will look to keep his momentum going against Frevola. His fan-friendly brawler style is sure to make for an exciting bout to round off the prelims.

Kalinn 'Khaos' Williams, the explosive welterweight will make his return to the octagon on the prelims as well. Williams is set to face Rolando Bedoya at UFC 288. Check out the whole card here.

