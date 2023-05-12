UFC 288 saw bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling successfully defend his title against Henry Cejudo via split decision after a closely contested bout. Due to the extremely close nature of the fight, many within the MMA community were upset over the judges' scorecards and how the judges saw the fight.

While many fans thought 'Triple C' did enough and deserved to get his hand raised, UFC welterweight Khaos Williams disagrees and believes the judges got it right. The American fighter, who defeated Rolando Bedoya at the same UFC 288 event, recently dismissed the idea of Henry Cejudo getting robbed.

In a recent interview with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, Williams was asked his thoughts on the controversial final scorecards of the UFC 288 headliner. He replied:

"It was a pretty close fight... Aljo, I felt like he did enough. Kind of the same thing with my fight, one of the fights that go back and forth. People call it this way, people call it that way, but the judges, they called it how they called it. I felt like they got it right."

Sterling was awarded a split decision win over Cejudo, with two judges giving 'Funk Master' 48-47 scores and the third judge giving 'Triple C' a 48-47 score. While many fans and two judges ruled the last round in Cejudo's favor, the champion managed to secure the round on one judge's scorecard which ultimately won him the bout.

UFC 288: Henry Cejudo slams MMA judge Derek Cleary for questionable scoring

Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo made his highly anticipated return to the octagon at UFC 288 to challenge Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title. After a three-year-long hiatus, the Olympic Gold Medallist showed almost no signs of ring rust but came up short on the judges' scorecards.

While many who watched the title fight scored the fifth round in favor of 'Triple C,' the ever-controversial judge Derek Clearly ruled it in favor of 'Funk Master.'

Understandably, Henry Cejudo vented his frustrations on Twitter and slammed the UFC 288 judge for his questionable scoring. 'Triple C' quote-tweeted three clips of the final round, asking Derek Cleary for an explanation regarding his decision to score the round in Aljamain Sterling's favor. He wrote:

"Taking nothing away from Aljo and his performance, but I'd like an explanation for why Derek Cleary gave him the 5th round. Here's RD5 in its entirety, you be the judge..."

