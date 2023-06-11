UFC 289 ring girl Chrissy Blair goes on risky adrenaline-filled adventure ahead of event

Ahead of the highly anticipated UFC 289 event, ring girl Chrissy Blair decided to embark on a thrilling adventure in North Vancouver, Canada.

Blair visited the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park in North Vancouver, Briitish Columbia and uploaded a string of stories to her Instagram account to showcase her adventurous outing.

In the videos and images uploaded by her, the UFC ring girl can be seen enjoying the beauty nature has to offer in the wild. She also walked across a narrow suspension bridge while recording a video.

The Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is one of the major attractions in British Columbia. It offers adrenaline-filled adventures like crossing the suspension bridge, walking above the canyon annd strolling through a rainforest canopy.

The suspension brudge is around 450 feet in length and takes about 5 to 15 minutes to cross. In order to explore the entire park, one would need around two to two-and-a-half hours.

You can see the screenshot of some of Blair's Instagram stories below:

Chrissy Blair visiting the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park in North Vancouver

UFC 289 is set to take place on June 10 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The event marked UFC's first visit to Canada in nearly four years. The last UFC event to take place in the country was UFC Fight Night 158, which was headlined by a lightweight clash between Justin Gaethje and Donald Cerrone in September 2019.

UFC 289 will be headlined by a title bout between Irene Aldana and bantamweight queen Amanda Nunes. A highly-intriguing scrap between Benel Dariush and Charles Oliveira will serve as the co-main event for the night.

Apart from Chrissy Blair, who are the other prominent ring girls in the UFC?

Similar to Chrissy Blair, several UFC ring girls have gained popularity over the years due to their work in the UFC. This list includes Arianny Celeste, one of the most popular ring girls who made her UFC debut way back in 2006, and has won several awards for her work. Celeste has worked as a model in prominent magazines like Maxim, Sports Illustrated and Playboy, and reportedly has an annual salary of $1 million.

UFC ring girl Luciana Andrade even runs a podcast with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani called 'Ariel & the Bad Girl'.

Other prominent ring girls include Camila Oliveira and Brittney Palmer,who reportedly make $50,000 and $30,000 per year respectively.

Poll : 0 votes