UFC 290: Who are the fighters with the most post-fight bonuses?

UFC 290 is shaping up to be an entertaining event and there could be a lot of competition for the post-fight bonuses.

Jed I. Goodman posted a stat on Twitter that showed the number of post-fight bonuses won by fighters competing on tomorrow night's pay-per-view event. Based on the numbers, interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez has the lead, while former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is close behind:

"#UFC290 fighters with the most #UFC post fight bonuses: Yair Rodríguez: 9...Robert Whittaker: 8...Robbie Lawler: 6...Brandon Moreno: 6...Dan Hooker: 5" [@jedigoodman - Twitter]

The statistic is a great reflection on 'Pantera's fighting style as he has had more post-fight bonuses than current and former champion competing on the same event. This is a great indicator that he is an exciting fighter to watch and can continue to grow his fanbase, especially if he dethrones Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 290.

Whittaker could be a strong candidate for a post-fight bonus when he fights Dricus du Plesses at UFC 290. He will definitely be a fighter to keep an on as he is motivated to put on an impressive performance and possibly earn a title shot against Israel Adesanya.

To put the numbers in perspective to the promotion's all-time post-fight bonus leaders, Yair Rodriguez still trails a number of legends. Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira still holds that lead for most all-time post-fight bonuses with 19.

Alexander Volkanovski names potential opponents following UFC 290

Alexander Volkanovski will look to bounce back from his loss to Islam Makhachev as he returns to 145lbs for a title unification bout with Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Volkanovski noted that he is keeping all his options open following tomorrow night's event. He didn't rule out a rematch with Makhachev and even named a rising featherweight contender that he wouldn't be opposed to fighting next because he wants to remain active, saying:

"I got Yair [Rodriguez] to worry about. But after that, what is it? is it gonna be Islam [Makhachev]? Is it gonna be Ilia [Topuria], you know what I mean?...Depends how long a certain fight is gonna be, I squeeze one in before that cause I ain't lying when I say I wanna be active."

