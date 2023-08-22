UFC 292 fighter Andre Petroski apprehends man for 'touching himself' inapproporiately while looking at children

UFC middleweight Andre Petroski won two fights this past weekend. While returning home from the UFC 292 event, Petroski identified a pedophile and detained him until the police arrived on the scene.

MMA fighter Dustin Lampros posted the video of this incident on his Instagram story, and journalist Jake Noecker narrated the entire incident in a tweet with a graphic video of the man getting called out for the predatory behavior.

As per the tweet, Andre Petroski and his team took a rest stop on their way home from Boston, Massachusetts. They spotted a person inappropriately touching himself while looking at the children. Petroski and his teammates caught the man in the act and kept him restrained until the police arrived.

Michael Bisping retweeted the post on his Twitter account. You can see it and watch Andre Petroski explain the situation to police officers in the tweet below. [The video contains footage and a written description of a person being caught for predatory behavior towards children. Viewer discretion is advised.]

“We caught this man ma******ing to children in the bathroom. It turned out he took an Uber to a service area on the turnpike to do this Worst part he admitted to doing this frequently. It’s sad that he will get away with this but hopeful we are able to inspire more people to stand up and take action,” Dustin Lampros explained the incident on his Instagram story.

Andre Petroski is gunning for a Bo Nickal showdown after UFC 292

Andre Petroski started his UFC career with a five-fight winning streak and has looked phenomenal in his recent outings against Wellington Turman and Gerald Meerschaert. While he had to face some adversity towards the end of the second round in his UFC 292 fight against Gerald Meerschaert, he managed to survive and gain some experience in dealing with adversity in an actual fight.

Following this win, Petroski feels he is ready to step up in competition. While speaking to the MMA media during UFC 292 post-fight presser, Andre Petroski called out highly touted prospect and wrestling powerhouse Bo Nickal for a fight. He said:

“Bo can only run for so long, you know. There’s other guys that I want in the meantime. I want to get in the cage as often as possible. I don’t do well with long layoffs.”

You can watch Andre Pertroski make the statement from the 1:35 mark of the video below:

Petroski disagrees with Nickal’s claim of being the best midweight division wrestler and wants to prove his credentials against him. However, he is unwilling to wait for a specific opponent and is keen on returning to the cage as soon as possible. He is looking to fight again in November or December 2023.