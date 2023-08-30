UFC 292 salaries: Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling trail behind Zhang Weili in disclosed payouts

Zhang Weili has topped Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling to take home the biggest paycheck after UFC 292. Following the exciting event that went down on August 19 at TD Garden in Boston, about a dozen fighters reportedly walked away with six-figure disclosed paydays.

Of all the fighters who competed on the card, the UFC strawweight champion topped the highest-earning list by making $520,000 for her successful title defense against Amanda Lemos. Meanwhile, Lemos took home $250,000. Interestingly, Zhang Weili made more than the headlining fighters O'Malley and Sterling, who pocketed $500,000 each.

Expand Tweet

MMA Fighting recently compiled the fighters' salaries in a report, courtesy of a public records request through the Massachusetts Office of Public Safety and Inspections, which oversees the state’s athletic commission.

The report laid out a complete list of UFC 292 salary payouts, excluding certain sponsorship incomes, pay-per-view bonuses, or discretionary post-fight bonuses that are not publicly disclosed.

Ian Garry made a clean $100,000 ($50K + $50K) after defeating Neil Magny via unanimous decision in a highly anticipated welterweight bout. Meanwhile, Magny took home $134,000. Marlon Vera made $310,000 (155K + 155K) after defeating Pedro Munhoz, who pocketed $150,000.

Middleweight contender Brad Tavares also made a hefty six-figure sum, earning $200,000 after defeating Chris Weidman on his return. On the other hand, Weidman took home $426,000.

Aljamain Sterling calls for Merab Dvalishvili to get the next title shot against Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling recently addressed his future plans and weighed in on the bantamweight title picture. The 'Funk Master' claimed that if an immediate rematch against Sean O'Malley wasn't possible, he wanted Merab Dvalishvili to get the next title shot.

O'Malley secured a stunning second-round knockout victory against Sterling in the main event of UFC 292. After his title loss, Aljamain Sterling called for an immediate rematch.

Given O'Malley's desire to face Marlon Vera for an exciting rematch, the 'Funk Master's call for an immediate rematch may not hold much weight among the UFC's top brass.

Knowing this, Sterling recently claimed that if his rematch was out of the question, Dvalishvili should be the No.1 contender in the bantamweight division. Speaking on the Weekly Scraps podcast, Aljamain Sterling said:

"I think there’s only one name that comes to mind, and that’s Aljamain Sterling in the rematch... If they were to offer me that immediate rematch for December, I’m just going to have to respectfully decline... But if I’m not going to get the rematch, the next guy in line has to be Merab Dvalishvili. Has to be. No. 1 contender."

Watch the full video below: