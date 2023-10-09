UFC 294 betting odds: Who are the favourites to win in Abu Dhabi? All you need to find out

In the world of MMA, anticipation for UFC 294 is building. Set to take place in the iconic Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 21, this event promises to deliver fireworks as some of the sport's brightest stars collide.

In a highly anticipated showdown, Islam Makhachev, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, dominated Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 to seize the coveted title. In this rematch, the former champion now has the chance to avenge his loss to Makhachev, with the battleground set once again inside the Etihad Arena, the same venue as their first encounter.

The co-main event at UFC 294 is shaping up to be equally intriguing. Khamzat Chimaev, a fighter who has been nothing short of a sensation, is the center of attention. Except for a skirmish against welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns, Chimaev has ran through every opponent he has faced. He will face Paulo Costa, who rebounded from his first two career losses with a sensational victory over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278.

In terms of Betting odds, check out the latest odds below:

Islam Makhachev (-340) vs. Charles Oliveira (+265) - Lightweight Championship

Khamzat Chimaev (-360) vs. Paulo Costa (+280) - Middleweights

Ikram Aliskerov (-120) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (+100) - Middleweights

These odds indicate that a bettor would need to risk $340 on Islam Makhachev to win $100, while a $100 bet on Charles Oliveira would yield a potential profit of $265.

The stage is set for an evening of thrilling matchups and intense action as fighters vie for supremacy in the octagon.

UFC 294: Chael Sonnen claims co-main event "outshines" main event

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Chael Sonnen recently shared his thoughts on the matchup between middleweights Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev, scheduled for UFC 294. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen expressed his excitement for the fight and stated that, from a North American perspective, it's the main attraction of the event.

Sonnen commented:

"I believe that [UFC 294] main event...main attraction, Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev...Here in North America, that's the fight. And we generally won't buy a pay-per-view particularly with this level of excitement and anticipation for a co-main event, and generally Dana [White] would not make it co-main event that was so awesome, that it overshines his main event." [0:08 - 0:47]

He also discussed the stakes involved in this middleweight showdown, noting that the winner is likely to be announced as the next contender for Sean Strickland's title, provided there are no injuries.

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below: