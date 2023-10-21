UFC 294 madness: Mike Breeden’s unorthodox strategy of barking in Anshul Jubli’s face triggers shocking KO punch moments after

Anshul Jubli came into UFC 294 with a tremendous amount of hype. It was his sophomore fight in the promotion, and he was scheduled to face Mike Breeden, a 34-year old veteran with an unremarkable record of 10 wins and six losses. Meanwhile, the 28-year old Indian was an undefeated prospect.

So heading into UFC 294, 'The King of Lions' was expected to emerge victorious. Instead, the opposite took place when Anshul Jubli stepped inside the octagon. His streak of seven consecutive wins came to a disastrous end in the last round of his bout with Breeden.

Expand Tweet

As Anshul Jubli waned, Mike Breeden pressed forward, snapping his head back with power punches. He barked at him in a manner reminiscent of former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero. The Cuban drew mixed reactions from fans when he barked into the camera after knocking Melvin Manhoef out cold at Bellator 285.

Similarly, Breeden punctuated his barking with a knockout of his own, as he mounted a spirited comeback that ended with a combination that floored Jubli. In doing so, Breeden scored his first win since 2021, as he was previously on a three-fight losing streak.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the result marks the first loss of the Indian phenom's career. How he bounces back from his first defeat will define the rest of his career, as certain undefeated fighters struggle to rebound from their first career loss. The result, an upset, is also notable for being the first finish of UFC 294.