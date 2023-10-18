UFC 294 odds: Here are the best plays to make in the Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski headliner event

Islam Makhachev is set to defend his lightweight championship against featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski in a highly anticipated rematch at the main event of UFC 294. The PPV event is scheduled to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on October 21.

Makhachev was originally set for a rematch with Charles Oliveira, but the Brazilian had to withdraw due to a cut above his eye. However, 'The Great' accepted the fight with less than two weeks' notice. The pair first faced each other at UFC 284 in February, with the Russian emerging victorious via a unanimous decision.

Makhachev is currently riding a 12-fight win streak and his most recent defeat dates back to 2015 when he suffered a first-round knockout at the hands of Adriano Martins. The record solidifies his status as a well-rounded and dangerous fighter. However, the odds for UFC 294 indicate that the Australian still has a chance in this matchup.

Parimatch's UFC & MMA odds show that Islam Makhachev is the favorite to defend his lightweight title, with current odds of 2/5. On the other hand, Alexander Volkanovski is the underdog with odds of 15/8. So, if a bettor wagers $100 on Makhachev to win, they would potentially win $40. If the same bettor wagers $100 on Volkanovski to win, they would potentially win $187.50.

In the co-main event, former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is stepping in on a 10-day short notice to fight Khamzat Chimaev. Paulo Costa had to withdraw due to elbow surgery. UFC 294 will be Usman's first fight as a middleweight, and he hasn't competed since March 2023, with consecutive losses to Leon Edwards.

Meanwhile, 'Borz' is coming to UFC 294 undefeated, having won all six of his fights since his debut in 2020. Chimaev's most recent win was at UFC 279 in September 2022 against Kevin Holland.

In Parimatch's odds, Khamzat Chimaev's undefeated record is considered an advantage over Kamaru Usman's recent performances. Chimaev is the favorite to win with odds of 4/11, while Usman is the underdog with odds of 21/10. So, if a bettor wagers $100 on Chimaev to win, they would potentially win approximately $36.36. Meanwhile, if a bettor wagers $100 on Usman to win, they would potentially win $210.

UFC 294 odds for rest of the main card

In the light heavyweight matchup between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker, Ankalaev is the clear favorite with odds of 2/7, while Walker is the underdog with odds of 11/4. So, if a bettor wagers $100 on Ankalaev to win, they would potentially win approximately $28.57. On the other hand, if the same bettor wagers $100 on Walker to win, they would potentially win around $68.75.

In the middleweight bout at UFC 294 between Ikram Aliskerov and Warlley Alves, Aliskerov is heavily favored to win with odds of 1/5, while Alves is the underdog with odds of 7/2. So, if a bettor wagers $100 on Aliskerov to win, they would potentially win $20. Meanwhile, if the same bettor wagers $100 on Alves to win, they would potentially win $175.

In the bantamweight bout between Said Nurmagomedov and Muin Gafurov, Nurmagomedov is favored to win with odds of 4/9, while Gafurov is the underdog with odds of 7/4. So, if a bettor wagers $100 on Nurmagomedov to win, they would win approximately $44.44. If the same bettor wagers $100 on Gafurov to win, they would potentially win around $43.75.