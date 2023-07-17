UFC 294 tickets: How much do they cost and where can you buy them?

Abu Dhabi will host one of the biggest MMA events of the year when Etihad Arena sets the stage for UFC 294 on October 21. UFC 294 will headline Abu Dhabi Showdown Week 2023.

Loyal fans can secure their tickets for the MMA event before the public sale goes live. The Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, has announced exclusive hotel plus ticket packages for the event.

The steal deal can be availed by fans at the Experience Abu Dhabi website (https://visitabudhabi.ae/). Fans can choose to purchase Gold, Diamond, or Platinum tires. The more costly Platinum tire will ensure a cage-side seat, while the cheaper options offer seats farther from the octagon.

Patrons will have to book the hotel for at least two nights to make use of the exclusive offer. The Gold Tire passes start at $705.82, including taxes, for a one-person room and two UFC tickets. At the same time, a two-person room for the same will put fans back around $952.8.

Fans who don't want to book hotels can get tickets from TicketSmarter's interactive Etihad Arena seating chart once the public sale goes live. As per Etihad Arena's Instagram handle, the tickets will go live on July 21.

Welterweight champion Leon Edwards shows interest to fight at UFC 294

Little is known about UFC 294. The promotion is yet to reveal headliners or major matchups for the event. However, welterweight champion Leon Edwards has his eyes set on Abu Dhabi.

During an interview with ESPN MMA, 'Rocky' spoke about when and where he would prefer to take his next title challenger, Colby Covington:

"For me, [I would prefer to fight Covington in] Abu Dhabi [at UFC 294] because it's closer to home, but also New York [at UFC 295], Madison Square Garden is a legendary Arena right. So it'd be good to do it there as well."

Catch Leon Edwards' comments below:

Leon Edwards has been undefeated for over seven years. The Englishman boasts an impressive record of 21-3 and one NC (no contest). 'Rocky' holds wins against many of the UFC's elite, including former pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman, former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos, and Vicente Luque, among others.

Former two-time title challenger, Colby Covington sports a record of 17-3. He clinched a unanimous decision win over former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal in his most recent fight at UFC 272.