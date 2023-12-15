UFC 296 ceremonial weigh-in: What time are the final face-offs?

UFC 296 is considered one of the most anticipated fight cards of 2023, set to conclude the year as the final pay-per-view event by the UFC, scheduled for December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 296 is poised to feature two title fights as its headline attractions. The main event will witness Leon Edwards defending his welterweight title against Colby Covington.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja is set to make his first title defense in a rematch against Brandon Royval.

The official weigh-in occurred at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and will be followed by the ceremonial weigh-ins for fans at 8 PM ET at The Theater at MGM Grand Garden Arena. For viewers in the UK, the ceremonial weigh-ins can be watched live at 1 AM GMT, while those in India can catch it at 6:30 AM IST. The event will be streamed live on the official UFC YouTube channel.

UFC 296 insights: Essential details and start times for Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

The main card of UFC 296 is set to kick off at 8 PM PT/11 PM ET in the United States, equivalent to 3 AM GMT on December 17 in the United Kingdom and 8:30 AM on December 17 in India. The main event walkouts are expected approximately two and a half hours into the card, around 10:30 PM ET/1:30 AM ET in the U.S., 5:30 AM GMT in the U.K., and 11 AM in India.

For U.S. viewers, the prelims and early prelims will be accessible on ESPN+, with the main card available through PPV. In the UK, TNT Sports Box Office will broadcast the event, and in India, UFC 296 can be streamed on SonyLIV, requiring a subscription for access.