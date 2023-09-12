UFC 296 fight card: Here is everything we know about the December pay-per-view scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 296 gears up to be the 14th pay-per-view event of the year 2023. Scheduled for December 16, 2023, at the illustrious T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC President Dana White dropped a hint during a press conference on August 29, 2023. White suggested that a clash between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira might be on the cards for this December showdown.

Rumors have been swirling for a while about a potential battle between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. Their rivalry took center stage when they served as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31.

McGregor fueled the speculation in August by tweeting about a December fight, even sharing a graphic promoting his headline appearance at UFC 296. However, it was later confirmed that the graphic was nothing more than a mirage.

Adding to the intrigue, Sean O’Malley spilled the beans on his conversation with Conor McGregor about both fighters participating in the main and co-main events at UFC 296.

In an unexpected twist, Giga Chikadze ignited sparks at the UFC Singapore press conference by challenging Yair Rodriguez to a showdown at UFC 296.

Will Conor McGregor make his comeback at UFC 296?

It's been quite some time since Conor McGregor graced the UFC Octagon, with his last appearance dating back to a fateful injury in July 2021. Yet, earlier this year, a glimmer of hope emerged when it was announced that McGregor would make his UFC return, this time as a coach on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), where he would lock horns with none other than Michael Chandler once the season concluded.

Surprisingly, McGregor failed to enter the USADA testing pool, a crucial requirement for his return this year. Despite this, rumors persist about a potential comeback in December for the talented Irish fighter. McGregor has already begun his training camp, which includes sessions with Bellator fighter Ciaran Clarke. Clarke recently shared his thoughts with Mirror Fighting about his experience training with McGregor:

"Without a shadow of a doubt he's sharp. His movement and everything and his mind for the game, he's so sharp mentally."

As far as December? He's going to be really sharp and really ready for that fight. He's getting ready for something coming up, I don't know because it's all rumors and there's no actual contracts signed but I know that he would love to be fighting in December, we don't know."