UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington weigh-in results- How much do the headliners officially weigh heading into upcoming clash?

The highly anticipated UFC 296 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday. The main event of the final pay-per-view event of 2023 will feature Leon Edwards defending his welterweight title against former interim champion Colby Covington.

The official weigh-ins for the event were hosted at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, December 15, 2023. 'Chaos' was the first fighter to step on the scale, recording a weight of 169.5 pounds. Subsequently, 'Rocky' had his turn, meeting the 170-pound limit, the maximum allowed for their welterweight title bout.

In the co-main event of UFC 296, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja is gearing up for his first title defense against Brandon Royval in a rematch. 'The Cannibal' weighed in at 125 pounds, while Raw Dog' recorded a weight of 124.5 pounds, making their bout official.

Complete results for UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington weigh-in

Main Card

Leon Edwards (170) vs. Colby Covington (169.5): welterweight title bout

Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Brandon Royval (124.5): flyweight title bout

Shavkat Rakhmonov (171) vs. Stephen Thompson (171): welterweight bout

Tony Ferguson (155.5) vs. Paddy Pimblett (155.5): lightweight bout

Josh Emmett (146) vs. Bryce Mitchell (145.5): featherweight bout

Preliminary Card

Alonzo Menifield (204.5) vs. Dustin Jacoby (204.5): light heavyweight bout

Irene Aldana (136) vs. Karol Rosa (135.5): Women’s bantamweight bout

Cody Garbrandt (136) vs. Brian Kelleher (136): bantamweight bout

Casey O’Neill (125) vs. Ariane Lipski (126): Women's flyweight bout

Tagir Ulanbekov (126) vs. Cody Durden (126): flyweight bout

Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Lucas Almeida (146): featherweight bout

Martin Buday (264) vs Shamil Gaziev (259.5): heavyweight bout