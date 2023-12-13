UFC 296 press conference time: When is the much-anticipated event for the Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington media briefing?

UFC 296 takes place this Saturday and will be the promotion's final pay-per-view of 2023. Fans will be eager to tune in for the fights. However, before the card itself, fans will anticipate the UFC 296 press conference, which will occur tomorrow on Thursday at 8 pm ET (Eastern Time)/5 pm PT (Pacific Time).

The press conference features UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, former interim titleholder Colby Covington, Irish fighter Ian Garry, former lightweight interim champion Tony Ferguson and 155-pound star Paddy Pimblett.

First, in featuring Covington, Garry and Pimblett, it will play host to three renowned trash-talkers, which may very well lead to verbal clashes amongst them. Garry, in particular, might likely have a target on his back.

Recent talk about the alleged events of a sparring session between him and Edwards has hit the rumor mill, with Pimblett claiming that the welterweight kingpin knocked out the Irishman. Additionally, his marriage to Layla Machado Garry has come under increasing scrutiny.

While the press conference will draw significant fan attention, the event itself is the main attraction. The headline bout is likely Covington's final crack at an undisputed championship.

Meanwhile, Pimblett will take on Ferguson in a must-win scenario. A loss to someone on a six-fight losing streak could severely derail his hype train, especially with both men sitting outside the top 15.

UFC 296 was once rumored to feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's octagon return was announced early in the year. However, with no official date for his fight against Michael Chandler, many were left wondering about the event that would host the Irishman's first bout since 2021. Due to his struggles with USADA, later reports suggested a UFC 296 return.

This was even hoped by newly-minted UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley, who is a big fan of 'The Notorious' and sought to co-headline the event alongside him. Unfortunately, his vision never came to fruition.