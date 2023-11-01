UFC 297: Date, announced fights, expected venue and more

UFC 297 will mark the first pay-per-view of 2024, as well as the promotion's return to Toronto, Canada since 2018, when it played host to UFC 231. Back then, the headliner was a featherweight title fight, as Max Holloway, the reigning champion at the time, defended his title against grappling phenom, Brian Ortega.

This time, UFC 297 is also expected to feature a 145-pound title fight as its main event, with featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski expected to defend his championship against the unbeaten Ilia Topuria, mirroring Max Holloway's position back in 2018, as Brian Ortega was also undefeated at the time.

However, Volkanovski's prospects of being booked for the UFC 297 headliner have been hurt by his recent knockout loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 294. A quick turnaround could be difficult, if he isn't medically cleared to compete in time for the card. So, when exactly is the event taking place, and who else is fighting on it?

The card is scheduled for January 20, 2024 and while an official venue is yet to be announced, sources speculate that Scotiabank Arena, a multi-purpose arena which is home to various sports teams, is expected to host the event. The card also features several exciting fights.

Featherweight contender, Arnold Allen, will make his octagon return since losing to Max Holloway, by taking on undefeated Russian wrestler, Movsar Evloev, who called him out last year. Other bouts include bantamweight clashes between Brad Katona and Garrett Armfield, and Serhiy Sidey and Ramon Taveras.

A middleweight bout featuring Chris Curtis and Marc-Andre Barriault has also been announced, as has Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick at flyweight, and Mike Malott vs. Neil Magny at welterweight. Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana marks the only women's bout announced thus far, with the fight set to go down at strawweight.

However, Canadian women's flyweight, Jasmine Jasudavicius, has campaigned for a spot on the card. Unfortunately, she has no opponent for now.

What if Alexander Volkanovski isn't medically cleared for UFC 297?

After his knockout loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 294, many wondered if Alexander Volkanovski would face Ilia Topuria at UFC 297 to defend his featherweight title. While Volkanovski quickly punctuated his UFC 294 post-fight interview by imploring the UFC to keep him active, it remains up to the doctors.

If Volkanovski isn't medically cleared in time for his bout with Topuria, there have been rumors and reports that the UFC may consider booking an interim featherweight title fight between Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria.