UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis - What time is the main event?

The night has finally come as the MMA leaders make their long awaited return to Toronto, Canada, for UFC 297, which will be headlined by middleweight champion Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis.

Tonight's pay-per-view event takes place from the sold out Scotiabank Arena and was already confirmed to be a record setting night for the venue. During the pre-fight press conference, Dana White revealed that the event sold out with a $7.6 million gate, making it the highest grossing gate for a Canadian arena.

Fans won't need to adjust their viewing habits for UFC 297 as the pay-per-view will kick off at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. The main card features five fights that include two championship fights as Strickland vs. du Plessis will serve as the main event, while Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva for the vacant women's bantamweight championship will serve as the co-main event.

UFC events are known for their quick flow from fight to fight, which fans have appreciated as it makes for less filler time in between fights. There are plenty of fighters featured on the card who are known for their quick finishes, so the event could have a more rapid pace should the fights end early.

UFC 297 fight card [Image courtesy: @ufc - X]

Depending on how long the undercard and women's bantamweight title fight last, Strickland and du Plessis will likely begin to make their walkouts to the octagon at approximately 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT. The walkouts will be followed by Bruce Buffer's pre-fight introductions to fire up the crowd before the main event commences.

Alex Pereira and Frankie Edgar had both taken part in some appearances ahead of the event. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see whether the promotion sets aside time on tonight's broadcast to make announcements for their respective future in terms of next fight or even possibly a Hall of Fame induction for the former lightweight champion.

Like other events, the pay-per-view will likely conclude at 1 a.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT and will be followed by the UFC 297 post-show and post-fight press conference.