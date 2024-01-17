UFC 297 tickets: How much do they cost and where can you buy them?

The UFC's first pay-per-view event of the year happens this weekend with UFC 297 set to take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The official ticketing partner of the UFC for their upcoming pay-per-view in Canada is Ticketmaster and an abundance of tickets are still available in the Scotiabank Arena, which boasts a capacity of 19,800.

Ticket prices begin as low as $426 CAD for general seating in the topmost tier. If you wish to purchase a seat closer to the action, prices soar upto the $700 CAD to $1000 CAD range.

But the best seats in the house are the floor-level sections, which cost a minimum of $2100 CAD all the way up to $3000 CAD. The octagon-side seating will also cost you a similar amount all the way up to $5900 CAD.

The most expensive tickets on sale even surpass the VIP hospitality packages with a price point north of $7000 CAD. However, there are a host of tickets at various price points still available and up for grabs on retail and resale on Ticketmaster.

Sean Strickland threatens to 'stab' Dricus du Plessis if he broaches the former's sensitive childhood experiences ahead of UFC 297

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland was majorly disappointed when he was at the receiving end of banter that targeted his traumatic childhood.

His upcoming UFC 297 opponent Dricus du Plessis had made provocative statements in a press conference last year which even led to a brawl between the two at UFC 296.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Strickland sounded off:

“I actually sent him a message. Dude, listen, Dricus: We’re going to go try to murder each other, but if you bring that s**t up again, I will f*****g stab you. Press conference, weigh-ins... He was cool about it. But again, I’m not telling you I don’t want to fight you. Dricus. I’m not saying you’re not a good fighter. I’m just saying that’s a line that, when crossed, it transcends fighting... If I go to Canada and you bring that up, well, guess what? I’m going to go to jail, they’re going to deport me, and we spent eight weeks of training for no f*****g reason.”

Check out his full comments below (8:17):