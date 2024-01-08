UFC 298: Fight card, start time, ticket price, venue and more

UFC 298 has been announced as the biggest mixed martial arts promotion and will make its return to Anaheim for the first time since UFC 270, which wound up being Francis Ngannou's final bout with the promotion in January 2022. The event will take place on February 17, 2024, with the early prelims set to begin at 3:00 p.m. PST, the prelims at 5:00 p.m. PST, and the main card at 7:00 p.m. PST.

The early prelims will air on ESPN+, while the prelims will air on both ESPN and ESPN+. The main card will be available for purchase on pay-per-view. The event will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, marking the UFC's 10th visit to the arena. For fans wanting to attend, tickets range from $333 to $3,500, according to Ticketmaster.

What fights will take place at UFC 298?

UFC 298 is set to be headlined by a bout between featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who will look to defend his title for the fifth time, and No.5-ranked featherweight Ilia Topuria. The co-main event will feature No.2-ranked bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili and No.3-ranked bantamweight and former double champ Henry Cejudo.

No.3-ranked middleweight Robert Whittaker will face No.6-ranked middleweight Paulo Costa. The two were supposed to clash at UFC on ESPN 22 and UFC 284. However, 'Borrachinha' withdrew from the former and claimed he never signed a contract for the latter. No.9-ranked heavyweight Tai Tuivasa, who is coming off three consecutive losses, will look to get back in the win column against No.10-ranked heavyweight Marcin Tybura.

Meanwhile, No.8-ranked welterweight Geoff Neal and No.10-ranked welterweight Ian Machado Garry will clash at UFC 298. The pair had originally been scheduled to face one another at UFC 292. However, 'Handz of Steel' was forced to withdraw due to health issues. They were once again booked to clash at UFC 299, but the bout was moved to UFC 298.

No.3-ranked women's strawweight Tatiana Suarez and No.4-ranked women's strawweight Amanda Lemos will also clash at UFC 298. Other bouts include No.14-ranked middleweight Anthony Hernandez against unranked Ikram Aliskerov and No.14-ranked heavyweight Marcos Rogerio de Lima against unranked Justin Tafa. No.15-ranked women's flyweight Andrea Lee will face unranked Miranda Maverick.

Furthermore, unranked light heavyweights Zhang Mingyang and Brendon Ribeiro will clash, and so will unranked welterweights Yusaku Kinoshita and Danny Barlow. Unranked bantamweights Rinya Nakamura and Brady Hiestand will also share the octagon.

The card will contain an unranked middleweight bout between A.J. Dobson and Tresean Gore, and an unranked welterweight bout between Oban Elliott and Valentine Woodburn.