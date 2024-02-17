UFC 298 odds: Here are the bookmakers' favorites for UFC event in Honda Center 

The wait is finally over as UFC 298 takes place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, today (Feb. 17). Fans will find out whether there will be a new king at 145-pounds and who on the card will prove the bookmakers wrong.

The event will be headlined by the featherweight title fight between surging contender Ilia Topuria and champion Alexander Volkanovski. The unbeaten featherweight has been confident that he will dethrone the dominant champion, but the bookmakers are still backing 'Volk' to win, being listed as a -130 favorite on FanDuel, while 'El Matador' is listed as a +110 underdog.

Despite the odds, the main event does have value for bettors as a $20 wager on the champion to retain will result in a total payout of $35.38. Meanwhile, the same wager on the challenger to defeat Volkanovski will result in a $42 total payout.

In the co-main event, top-ranked middleweights Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa will clash for an opportunity to get their names back into title contention. The bookmakers believe that the lengthy layoff could be detrimental for Costa as he is listed as a +190 underdog and the former middleweight champion is listed as a -230 favorite.

Also included on the stacked UFC 298 main card is the long-awaited welterweight bout between Ian Garry and Geoff Neal. Bookmakers believe the brash Irishman will get his hand raised as he is listed as a sizable -225 favorite, while 'Handz of Steel' is listed as a +190 underdog.

Arguably one of the most surprising odds for the main card relates to the bantamweight bout between Merab Dvalishvili and former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo. 'The Machine' is listed as a -270 favorite, while 'Triple C' is a massive +220 underdog despite having lost a split decision to former champion Aljamain Sterling following a three-year layoff in his most recent bout.

The opening bout on the UFC 298 main card between middleweights Alexander Hernandez and Roman Kopylov could see plenty of action from bettors. Hernandez is currently listed as a -240 favorite, while Kopylov, who is also riding a four-fight winning streak, is listed as a +198 underdog.

It will be interesting to see which fighters will be able to prove the bookmakers wrong as the UFC 298 main card will surely be one that sees plenty of appealing options for bettors.

