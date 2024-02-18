UFC 298: Official scorecards from Honda Center in Anaheim, California

UFC 298 is underway at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The event features several high-profile fighters and interesting match-ups that have the potential to keep the fans at the edge of their seats.

In the main event, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski takes on Georgian-Spanish fighter Ilia Topuria in his quest to become the most dominant champion in the division's history.

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and No.6-ranked Paulo Costa battle it out in the co-main event to keep their title aspirations in the rapidly changing landscape of the division.

The judges scoring these contests have a tough task at hand and here are the scorecards for UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria.

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo

At 37, Henry Cejudo is in the twilight of his career but took on one of the best fighters of the next generation, Merab Dvalishvili, in an attempt to make a final run at the UFC 135-pound title.

Cejudo started strong and won the first round on all three judges' scorecards. However, Dvalishvili took over from the middle of the second round as the former double champ looked visibly exhausted and struggling with what appeared to be a forearm injury.

'Triple C' gave Dvalishvili one of the toughest fights in recent memory but ultimately lost two of three rounds to the much younger and primed Georgian.

Merab Dvalishvili def. Henry Cejudo via unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov

Having gained notoriety for his relentless chain wrestling, No.15-ranked middleweight Anthony Hernandez put his ranking on the line against Roman Kopylov in the main card opening bout.

Hernandez attempted a staggering 11 takedowns in less than two rounds, eventually sinking in a rear naked choke. Kopylov fought the choke valiantly for almost a full minute but eventually tapped out, giving Hernandez the eighth submission win of his career.

Anthony Hernandez def. Roman Kopylov via submission (R2, 3:23)

Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern

The featured prelim bout was a classic striker vs. grappler contest. One of the best female strikers in the UFC, Amanda Lemos took on Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Mackenzie Dern as both women attempted to bounce back from recent losses.

The back-and-forth action-packed contest saw both women have their moments and did a great job of surviving in each other's strong areas. In the end, Lemos got her hand raised, winning two of three rounds on the judges' scorecards.

Amanda Lemos def. Mackenzie Dern via unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Marcos Rogerio De Lima vs. Junior Tafa

A relatively inexperienced Junior Tafa stepped up to fight the veteran Marcos Rogerio De Lima after his brother Junior Tafa was forced to pull out of the fight due to an injury.

However, De Lima put his experience to use and battered Tafa's leg with repeated leg kicks. A hard kick to the leg dropped Tafa in round two and the 38-year-old rained down hammer fists on his late-replacement opponent until the referee stepped in.

Marcos Rogerio De Lima def. Junior Tafa via TKO due to leg kicks and punches (R2, 1:14)

Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera

Japan's Rinya Nakamura went into the opening bout on the preliminary card as the biggest favorite on the UFC 298 card against Carlos Vera. Nakamura masterfully worked around Vera's leg locks and dominated the fight with a better offense, control, and an overall good look.

Although he was disappointed for not getting a finish, the judges scored every round in the Japanese prospect's favor, and here is the scorecard.

Rinya Nakamura def. Carlos Vera via unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)