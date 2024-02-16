UFC 298 weigh-ins: How much do the headliners officially weigh heading into the upcoming Fight Night event?

The highly anticipated UFC 298 is scheduled to take place this Saturday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The main event of the second pay-per-view event of 2024 will feature Alexander Volkanovski defending his UFC featherweight title against Ilia Topuria.

The official weigh-ins for the event are currently underway today, Friday, Feb. 16, at the host hotel in California. Volkanovski was the first fighter to step onto the scale, recording a weight of 144.5 pounds. Subsequently, Topuria also weighed in at 144.5 pounds, with both fighters coming in half a pound under the featherweight title bout limit.

In the co-main event of UFC 298, Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa are scheduled to face off in a significant middleweight bout. Whittaker weighed in at 185.5 pounds, and Costa matched his weight by also tipping the scale at 185.5 pounds, officially confirming their matchup.

The official weigh-in will be followed by UFC 298 ceremonial weigh-ins for fans at the Honda Center at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on the same day in the United States, corresponding to a 1 AM GMT start on Saturday, Feb. 17, in the United Kingdom.

This public event is free and open to all. Fans worldwide can watch the live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins on multiple platforms such as UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram, and TikTok.