UFC 298 weigh-ins: How much do the headliners officially weigh heading into the upcoming Fight Night event?

By Pranav Pandey
Modified Feb 16, 2024 18:08 GMT
UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria weigh-in results
UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski (left) vs. Ilia Topuria (right) weigh-in results [Images Courtesy: @ufc on X]

The highly anticipated UFC 298 is scheduled to take place this Saturday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The main event of the second pay-per-view event of 2024 will feature Alexander Volkanovski defending his UFC featherweight title against Ilia Topuria.

The official weigh-ins for the event are currently underway today, Friday, Feb. 16, at the host hotel in California. Volkanovski was the first fighter to step onto the scale, recording a weight of 144.5 pounds. Subsequently, Topuria also weighed in at 144.5 pounds, with both fighters coming in half a pound under the featherweight title bout limit.

In the co-main event of UFC 298, Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa are scheduled to face off in a significant middleweight bout. Whittaker weighed in at 185.5 pounds, and Costa matched his weight by also tipping the scale at 185.5 pounds, officially confirming their matchup.

The official weigh-in will be followed by UFC 298 ceremonial weigh-ins for fans at the Honda Center at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on the same day in the United States, corresponding to a 1 AM GMT start on Saturday, Feb. 17, in the United Kingdom.

This public event is free and open to all. Fans worldwide can watch the live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins on multiple platforms such as UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram, and TikTok.

