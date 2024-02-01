UFC 299 vs UFC 300: Comparing two of the most highly-anticipated cards of 2024

UFC 299 and UFC 300 are set to be two of the biggest fight cards of 2024, and are both incredibly stacked, featuring some of the best fighters on the UFC roster.

UFC 299 will take place March 9, 2024, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The card will be headlined by bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley, who makes his first title defence in a rematch against Marlon 'Chito' Vera. Vera remains the only fighter to have defeated 'Sugar.'

The co-main event features lightweight star Dustin Poirier, as he takes on rising contender, Benoit Saint Denis.

Elsewhere on the card, fan favorite Kevin Holland welcomes former Bellator star Michael 'Venom' Page to the UFC octagon for the first time.

As for UFC 300, the April 13 card is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event is yet to be announced, but the card is not without title fights. Women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili will defend her title in an all Chinese clash against Yan Xiaonan.

Justin Gaethje also makes his return to the octagon and will defend the BMF title against Max Holloway in a bout already being touted as a Fight of the Year contender.

Lightweight star Charles Oliveira will also return to action and take on Arman Tsarukyan. The winner is expected to be next in line for a shot at Islam Makhachev's lightweight strap.

Check out the full cards here:

UFC 299's full card has already been announced and so, fans are hoping the remaining fights to be added to UFC 300 will elevate it to reflect the magnitude of the event.

Chael Sonnen claims Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya has been offered for UFC 300

Chael Sonnen has revealed that he knows the UFC has offered Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya a title fight at UFC 300.

Du Plessis recently captured the middleweight title after a closely contested bout against Sean Strickland last month. The fight went the distance and 'Stillknocks' took home the victory via split-decision on the scorecards.

During his octagon interview, the South African then called out Israel Adesanya for his first title defense.

Sonnen then discussed their potential bout on his YouTube channel, claiming the fight was already in the works. He said:

"I 100% can confirm for you, what I will tell you is that DDP has been offered Izzy for 300...But neither has been told it's the main event."

Catch Sonnen's comments here (7:15):