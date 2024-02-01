"There would be zero surprise" - Chael Sonnen claims Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis have been offered a fight with one another at UFC 300

Chael Sonnen believes Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya are being touted to feature at UFC 300 in April.

Du Plessis recently picked up the middleweight title when he faced Sean Strickland at UFC 297 last month. The pair fought a grueling back-and-forth contest that went the distance and narrowly split the judges, with the South African taking the split-decision victory on the scorecards.

Following his victory over 'Tarzan', 'Stillknocks' opted to reignite his rivarly with Adesanya by calling him out for his first title defence. During his octagon interview, he said:

"There was another guy who tried to take my shine, he lost his shine. Now I have your shine. You didn't get into the cage tonight, but Israel Adesanya, get your a** back in the UFC so we can settle the score!"

The pair were originally set to face off at UFC 293, but an injury to du Plessis meant Strickland stepped in to face 'The Last Stylebender'. His stunning upset then lead to Adesanya taking a hiatus from the octagon.

Recently weighing in on the situation at middleweight was Chael Sonnen, who discussed du Plessis vs. Adesanya on his YouTube channel.

According to 'The American Gangster', the pair have been offered to fight on April 13:

"There would be zero surprise. It will be the champion versus the No.1 contender. That's not a surprise. That's what we do over here...I know that it's offered by the way. I 100% can confirm for you, what I will tell you is that DDP has been offered Izzy for 300...But neither has been told it's the main event."

Conor McGregor drops UFC 300 hint

Conor McGregor erecently teased that he will face Michael Chandler at UFC 300.

The Irishman has been expected to return for a number of months and many fans expected that his bout against 'Iron' would take place on the highly anticipated card. Dana White has played down any suggestion of that notion, however, regularly stating McGregor wouldn't feature.

Fans then settled for the fact they would have to wait for 'Notorious' to return, as McGregor stated on New Year' Eve that he would instead face Chandler during the UFC's International Fight Week in June.

Now, however, fan speculation is once again circling after the former UFC double expressed his desire to compete at UFC 300. He tweeted:

"McGregor on 300 seals the deal."

