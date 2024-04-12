UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill odds: Which fighters are betting favorites on the main card for this historic event?

UFC 300 is set to go down on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The historic card features a host of title fights and exciting match ups, and is sure to go down in the history books as one of the biggest pay-per-views in the promotion's history.

The main event sees Alex Pereira attempt to make his first light heavyweight title defence as he takes on Jamahal Hill. The co-main also sees gold up for grabs as Zhang Weili will defend her women's strawweight title in an all Chinese clash against Yan Xiaonan.

The final belt on the line is the symbolic BMF title, which Justin Gaethje hopes to defend against Max Holloway in a bout already being touted as a Fight of the Year contender.

With UFC 300 right around the corner, the odds for the event are now available but are subject to change.

Per Vegas Insider, Alex Pereira (-138) is the favorite heading into his title bout against Jamahal Hill (+110). Zhang Weili (-450) is also expected to continue her dominance at 115 pounds as she is the biggest favorite of the female figthters on the night for her clash against Yan Xiaonan (+330).

For the BMF title, Justin Gaethje (-163) heads into the fight with the nod against Max Holloway (+137), who is stepping up from featherweight once again.

Elsewhere on the main card, Charles Oliveira (+187) is the surprising underdog for his lightweight title eliminator against Arman Tsarukyan (-225).

Lastly, Bo Nickal (-2000) will kick off the main card action as the biggest betting favorite in UFC history when he faces Cody Brundage (+1000) this Saturday.

Jon Anik excited at UFC 300 main event matchup

UFC commentator Jon Anik believes the UFC 300 main event between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill is going to deliver fireworks.

'Poatan' will be making the first defence of his light heavyweight belt, whereas Hill is hoping to reclaim gold after being previously vacating the title due to an Achilles injury.

Anik was recently asked for his thoughts on the bout by MMAFightingSBN, where he shared his excitement about the matchup. According to Anik, both men are deserving of the UFC 300 main event slot, but he is curious as to how Hill's Achilles holds up. He said:

"This main event is unbelievable... Pereira certainly deserves to headline this card. Jamahal Hill skill-wise is criminally under-appreciated. So me for, my only question mark with the main event is Jamahal Hill's Achilles. Which he intends to confirm to me, I'm sure at the fighter meeting, that it's 100% good to go. All systems go. I think the main event is fantastic. I'm really excited for this fight card."

Check out Anik's UFC 300 comments here (8:00):

